Diksha, Pranavi among five Indians at Dutch Ladies Open

Hilversum [Netherlands], May 16 : Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs lead the challenge as five Indians will tee up at the Dutch Ladies Open at Goyer Golf and Country Club as the Ladies European Tour moves from Asia to Europe.

Apart from Diksha and Pranavi, the other three are Tvesa Malik, Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi, who makes her first LET start outside India. Hitaashee's LET appearances have all come at her home event, the Women's Indian Open, so she will be keen to make a mark outside the country.

Diksha, who is lying seventh on the LET Order of Merit, will play alongside Katie Hollern of the US and Johanna Wrigley of Sweden. Diksha missed the Dutch Ladies Open last year.

Pranavi has been paired with Lauren Walsh of Ireland and Ana Pelaez Trivino of Spain. Avani plays with Magdalena Simmermacher of Argentina and Alexandra Swayne of US Virgin Islands.

Tvesa is paired with Patricia Isabel Schmidt of Germany and Annabell Fuller of Engalnd and Hitaashee will tee up with Clara Moyano Reigosa of Spain and Linda Wessberg of Sweden.

The Dutch Ladies Open heads to Goyer Golf & Country Club for the first time as the event also marks the start of the 2025 European swing on the Ladies European Tour (LET) calendar.

The tournament holds special meaning for the 29-year-old Thai star, Trichat Cheenglab, who captured her maiden LET title at the Dutch Ladies Open in 2023. She missed last year's edition while competing on the LPGA Tour, making this return even more meaningful.

The Thai star will be playing round one at 1:23pm local time on Friday, alongside Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley and England's Liz Young.

Emma Spitz is riding high after a strong T4 finish at last week's Aramco Korea Championship, and she's looking to carry that momentum. The Austrian will be playing round one alongside England's Mimi Rhodes and Spain's Marta Martin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor