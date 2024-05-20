Diksha shoots 67, finishes 24th with Tvesa and Pranavi in German Masters

Berlin [Germany], May 20 : Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik, were all tied-24th in the 2024 Amundi German Masters as local star Alexandra Forsterling won the event after a dramatic playoff.

Forsterling holed her birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat close friend Emma Spitz and secure her fourth Ladies European Tour (LET) title. All four have come in 11 months and she has now won the last two starts on the LET in 2024.

Diksha, who did not play as fluently as she had, finally hit form on the second nine of the final round. After being 1-over for the first nine holes, Diksha who started from the 10th hole, birdied six times in a span of eight holes to finish with 5-under 67. They all totalled 1-under 287.

Pranavi Urs, who was tied-second after the first round, shot 69 and it included four birdies from the 13th to the 16th. Tvesa Malik who made the cut on the line, shot 71.

The three golfers, all multiple winners on their home turf at Women's Pro Golf Tour, will next play at the Jabra Ladies Open.

Forsterling and Austria's Spitz battled hard and finished as joint leaders after starting the day on seven-under-par. They both shot 67 on the final day and totalled 276.

As the duo headed down the last, Spitz had a one-shot lead but Forsterling hit her second shot to leave a tap-in birdie of her own and have the scores level at 12-under-par after 72 holes.

They went back to the 18th for the play-off and both made birdies on the first playoff hole before Forsterling rolled in her birdie on the second playoff hole to become the first German to win on home soil on the LET.

England's Gabriella Cowley had another excellent day shooting a six-under 66 to finish in outright third place on 10-under-par. Germany's Laura Fuenfstueck produced the round of the day firing a 64 (-8) to finish in a tie for fourth place alongside Australia's Kirsten Rudgeley, who carded a 65 (-7).

