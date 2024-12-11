Dinesh Karthik coming to SA20 is hopefully the start of many Indians coming over, says Kallis

New Delhi, Dec 11 Legendary South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis said Dinesh Karthik coming to play season three of the SA20 tournament is hopefully the beginning of many Indian players taking part in the six-team competition in future.

Karthik, who retired from IPL and international cricket earlier this year, will become the first Indian player to feature in the SA20, where he will represent Paarl Royals in the third season of the league starting on January 9, 2025.

“It's wonderful to have quality players coming, especially from India, which the guys haven't really been allowed to play leagues over or around the world. So, hopefully, it's the start of many Indians coming over.

"The people love watching India play cricket and seeing a lot of the players in the IPL. To get to see him first-hand, I think the crowds are going to be really excited to see how his type of player comes across and does in the tournament,” said Kallis, the SA20 Brand Ambassador, to IANS in a virtual interaction on Wednesday.

The first two seasons of SA20 have seen fans thronging stadiums in large numbers to watch the matches and best players in the business. Kallis, who served as Pretoria Capitals assistant coach for the first two seasons of SA20, believes the upcoming third season has the potential to surpass the success of first two seasons in terms of building fanbase.

“I think every season they've tried to grow it and get as good quality overseas players as we can possibly get. Obviously, the first season was quite tough because it wasn't really in the schedule. So, to get overseas players was quite tough.”

“But I think now it's sort of in the schedule and your players from overseas sort of have an eye on it and know when it's happening. So, they can block off that period if they want to come and play. So, again, getting good overseas players to come and join the best that we've got in South Africa (is big).”

“Like you said, including the whole family coming to watch cricket. It's inclusive for all, from little kids to grandmas and grandpas. They all enjoy the entertainment and the quality of cricket that's being played. So, I've no doubt it's going to be as successful and even more successful in the first two seasons in terms of crowds.”

Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the two-time SA20 champions, will begin their title defence at their home venue St George's Park against MI Cape Town. Kallis signed off by believing the Aiden Markram-led side have it in them to make it a hat-trick of titles.

“It's going to be tough. I suppose when you've won the title once, you've sort of got that cap on the head and everybody wants to knock that cap off your head. They managed to defend it the second time, which was a great effort. To do it the third time would be tough because now everybody is really after you.

“So, I do think they've got the team that can do it for a third time. It will be interesting to see how they go about it. But I think their planning has been good. They've got a very good and calm coach who, you know, obviously has done and clicked very well with the side. So, do I think they can win it for a third time? Yes, I do," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor