Dipa Karmakar Announces Retirement from Gymnastics

Dipa Karmakar, India's first-ever female gymnast to compete at the Olympics, announced her retirement from gymnastics on Monday. In an emotional statement on social media, Karmakar explained her decision and hinted at a future role as a coach or mentor.

Signing off from the mat! ❤️



Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey.

Onto the next chapter🤸🏻‍♀️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kW5KQZLr29 — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) October 7, 2024

Her retirement comes just months after she failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics. “After a lot of thinking, I have made the decision to retire from gymnastics. This decision wasn't easy for me, but now feels like the right time,” she said. “Gymnastics has been a huge part of my life, and I am grateful for every moment—the highs, the lows, and everything in between.”

Reflecting on her journey, Karmakar recalled being told as a child that she could never become a gymnast due to her flat feet. “Today, I feel immense pride looking at my achievements. Representing India on the world stage, winning medals, and, most special of all, performing the Produnova vault at the Rio Olympics have been the most memorable moments of my career,” she added. “My last victory at the Asian Gymnastics Championship in Tashkent was a turning point because until then, I thought I could push my body further, but sometimes our bodies tell us it's time to rest, even if the heart doesn’t agree.”

Read Also | India's Diksha Dagar misses cut in Aramco Series Shenzhen

Karmakar expressed gratitude to her coaches, Bishweshwar Nandi and Soma Nandi, for their guidance over the past 25 years. She also thanked the Tripura government, the Gymnastics Federation, the Sports Authority of India, GoSports Foundation, and Meraki Sport & Entertainment for their support.

“Even though I am retiring, my connection with gymnastics will never break. I hope to give something back to this sport—perhaps by mentoring, coaching, or supporting girls like me,” she concluded.

THANK YOU DIPA KARMAKAR 🇮🇳🫡



One of only five women worldwide to have mastered the Produnova vault. ✨🤸‍♀️



Finished 4th at Rio Olympics and lost the medal by just 0.15 Points



Happy Retirement Dipa 👏pic.twitter.com/n6YESR8abQ — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 7, 2024

The 31-year-old Dipa, who became the first female gymnast from the country to compete at the Olympics, finished fourth in the vault event to lose an Olympic medal by just 0.15 points. Before her Olympic debut, Karmakar had already made her mark in gymnastics. In 2014, she won a bronze medal in the women's vault at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, becoming the first Indian woman to achieve this feat. She also secured a bronze at the Asian Championships in 2015 and finished fifth at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, marking another first for Indian gymnastics.