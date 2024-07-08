Dipa Karmakar meets athletes at gymnastics training facility in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : As India gears up for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, young athletes at Leap Gymnastics, an initiative by the JSW Group dedicated to advancing the development of sports in India, were delighted by the visit of Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar on Friday.

Karmakar, a prominent figure in Indian gymnastics, who achieved a fourth-place finish in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, visited the facility and inspired youngsters to follow in her footsteps.

Tanvi Jindal, Founder, of Leap Gymnastics, said Dipa Karmakar's journey and achievements highlight India's potential in gymnastics.

"Her success story furthers our commitment to nurturing and developing world-class gymnasts. Leap Gymnastics is dedicated to providing the highest level of training and facilities to our athletes and creating a supportive environment for their growth," Tanvi Jindal said, according to a JSW Leap Gymnastics release.

Dipa Karmakar lauded the organisers and said their devotion "to the growth of gymnastics and Olympic sports in India is truly inspiring".

"I believe that with such initiatives, we can nurture and develop the next generation of gymnasts who will shine on the global stage."

The release said that Leap Gymnastics has trained over 1,000 gymnasts in Mumbai since its inception.

It said the initiative aims to train and develop more than 10,000 gymnasts nationwide over the next five years through the creation of world-class gymnastics centres, the implementation of progressive training curriculums, and the establishment of a structured pathway for high-performance athletes.

