Disappointing to miss Champions Trophy; NZ tour important for us: Charith Asalanka

New Delhi, Dec 27 Sri Lanka white-ball captain Charith Asalanka admitted that it was disappointing to miss out on a Champions Trophy berth but said that the upcoming tour of New Zealand is of utmost priority for them to regain respect on the international stage.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs before locking horns with the Kiwis in the two-Test series. The first T20I of the white-ball leg will be played in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

The eight-team Champions Trophy 2025 will be played from February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai but Sri Lanka are not part of the marquee tournament due to their poor outing in last year's ODI World Cup in India.

As the host nation, Pakistan secured automatic qualification for the tournament, while the remaining seven spots were determined by team performances in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where a top-eight finish was required. India were the first to qualify, followed by Australia and New Zealand. In a surprising turn, Sri Lanka, a traditionally strong team, failed to qualify after finishing ninth.

"I think, to be honest, it's a little disappointing about missing the Champions Trophy, but it doesn't matter to think about the past. We have to accept the past and we have to go in with that good process. Right now we are going on and the way players, supporting staff and our coach are going, I think it's a good way, and we have to keep moving and keep performing," Asalanka told IANS ahead of the New Zealand series.

Sri Lanka are unperturbed over their past struggles and remain upbeat for the new challenges ahead, starting with the New Zealand tour. The all-rounder said winning the series against the strong New Zealand side in their home conditions is their prime goal.

"Our goal is to win this series. We all know that New Zealand is a tough and good side and I think as captain I just want to get 100 per cent from the players and I just want to make them free and make them happy to perform under any pressure situation or any kind of situation," he said.

"I think that's my role and the other thing is mainly that I would love to lead from the front as a batsman and would love to score runs," Asalanka added.

Sri Lanka captain also lauded the strength of their squad, which features consistent performers including Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka, Kusam Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana.

"I think there are not many new players but the players who are playing recently for the country, such as Wanindu, Maheesh, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. We got few key players, but I think as a captain, the 15 of the bunch are really strong and they are in good form," he said.

Sri Lanka won the ODI series 2-0 against New Zealand in Pallekele last month, while the two-match T20I series ended at 1-1. Asalanka feels that execution will be the key to outclass Kiwis in their home.

"As I said before, it's really tough; we all know that but the main thing is our execution. I think our execution should be on the higher side because you know the conditions are a little different than Sri Lanka and we have to adjust the conditions quickly and adapt to it. A few areas to adapt because the bounce variations and the same variations are a bit different than Sri Lanka. So I think we got a few practice sessions and right now they are adapting really well," Asalanka said.

When asked about the difference in conditions in New Zealand than Sri Lanka, Asalanka said, "I think especially when the fast bowlers are bowling, the length might come back a little to the shorter side than our home and especially with batters, the options for what we want to get it's a bit different and we have to adapt to that bounce and seam movement. I think we played a practice game at Christchurch and we also got three or four practice sessions before the game."

Despite the recent setbacks, Asalanka is hopeful of Sri Lanka reasserting their dominance on the international stage, as the work on it has already started.

"I think it's a journey right now and it's a process ongoing with the team in the past. Two-three years ago we were not able to perform the way someone expected from us, but now I think we've been in a good process and we have played a few good series in our home. Especially this is a very good opportunity for us to show the world how confident and how good the Sri Lankan team is right now and it's a tough task but I think that's the kind of thing we have to get as opportunities."

Fans can watch Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand in India on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD starting December 28 at 11:15 AM IST.

