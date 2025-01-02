Djokovic extends dominance over Monfils, advances to Brisbane QF

Brisbane, Jan 2 Novak Djokovic extended his head-to-head record against Gael Monfils to 20-0 with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 victory in the second round of the Brisbane International, here at the Pat Rafter Arena.

Despite their lopsided head-to-head record, Djokovic expressed deep admiration for Monfils, who he first encountered as a junior.

“We have been playing for many years. I have known Gael since I was 15,” Djokovic said. “He is one of the best, if not the best, athlete in our sport over the years. Incredible flexibility, agility, and speed. He’s such a great player to watch and a great character, attracting fans worldwide. Tons of respect for him, and hopefully, we can play more before we both retire.”

Their first encounter dates back to the 2005 US Open when Djokovic claimed his maiden win against Monfils. Nearly two decades later, the Serbian legend is on the verge of history, aiming to become only the third male player to win 100 tour-level titles after Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

Djokovic has started his Brisbane campaign with purpose, dismantling Rinky Hijikata in the first round and showcasing his trademark consistency against Monfils. The 37-year-old broke Monfils three times during their 72-minute encounter and never allowed his opponent to settle. This victory also extended Djokovic’s winning streak against French players to 27 matches, with his last loss to a Frenchman coming against Benoit Paire in Miami in 2018.

Adding a personal touch to his Brisbane journey, Djokovic revealed that his children, Stefan and Tara, have accompanied him to Australia for the first time. Their presence has added a joyful dimension to his time Down Under.

“My children told me to have two different kinds of celebrations,” Djokovic shared. “My daughter told me to keep going with the violin if I win. My son told me to play the saxophone, so I try to incorporate both. Having them here is special - it fills my heart and helps me play my best tennis.”

Djokovic, now coached by Andy Murray, is fine-tuning his form ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, where he will seek a record-extending 11th title and his 25th Grand Slam. Murray, currently skiing with his family, will join Djokovic next week to finalise preparations.

In the Brisbane quarterfinals, Djokovic faces the towering Reilly Opelka, a matchup that promises to test his return game against one of the tour’s most formidable servers.

Having already teamed up with Nick Kyrgios in doubles earlier this week, Djokovic is embracing his second appearance in Brisbane since 2009. With his eyes set on his 100th ATP title and a record-breaking performance in Melbourne, Djokovic continues to build momentum.

