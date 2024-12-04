Djokovic to compete in Brisbane International for first time since 2009

Brisbane, Dec 4 The 2025 Brisbane International on Wednesday announced a star-studded lineup of 61 professional tennis players led by 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, scheduled to kick off on December 29 at Pat Rafter Arena.

Djokovic, the 10-time Australian Open champion and holder of 99 career titles, will play the Brisbane International for the first time since 2009, the tournament’s inaugural year. Seeking his 100th title, the Serbian great is excited to return to Brisbane after competing at the first ever Brisbane International.

“I’m excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena. I am looking forward to experiencing the incredible support from the Australian fans and making this tournament one to remember," Djokovic said.

Djokovic will headline the ATP 250 event alongside defending champion, Grigor Dimitrov (No.10), Holger Rune (No.13) and Frances Tiafoe (No.18).

Adding to an impressive men’s field are three Australians, Nick Kyrgios (PR 21), Alexei Popyrin (No.24) and Jordan Thompson (No.26) with Sebastian Korda (No.22), Matteo Berrettini (No.34) and Gaël Monfils (No.55) also named in the last few weeks.

The women’s WTA 500 event boasts an equally impressive roster, headlined by world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Joining her are three other top-10 players: Jessica Pegula (No. 7), Emma Navarro (No. 8), and Daria Kasatkina (No. 9).

Former Brisbane International champion and two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka (No. 20) will also make her return, adding prestige to a lineup that includes 11 players ranked within the top 20.

Brisbane International Tournament Director Cam Pearson expressed his excitement over the 2025 lineup. “We are thrilled to have Novak headlining the Brisbane International 2025 along with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. This is by far the strongest field the tournament has seen with 15 of the top-20 men and women players confirmed," Pearson said.

Highlighting the importance of Australian representation, Pearson added: “Multiple highly ranked Australians will inspire the next generation of tennis fans, and the event will be huge. I cannot wait for the tournament to get underway and for all the fans to experience the world’s best right here in Brisbane.”

