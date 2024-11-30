"Doctors could not assure me if I would make a comeback...": Paralympian shuttler Palak on bone tumour diagnosis in 2022

By Sahil Kohli

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 : Indian para-badminton player Palak Kohli, who earned a quarterfinal finish in the Paris Paralympics this year, talked about being diagnosed with bone tumor in 2022 and how she managed to script a comeback to the sport within such a short time span.

Speaking to ANI, Palak talked about Paris Paralympics, being diagnosed with bone tumor in her ankle in June 2022, efforts of government in uplifting para-sports and her future plans.

Back in September this year, Palak conceded a 19-21, 15-21 defeat against Indonesia's Khalimatus Sadiyah in the women's singles SL4 quarterfinal match at the Paralympics.

Speaking on her loss in the QFs, she said that she did not expect to lose in the quarterfinals.

"But it has happened and now I just want to focus on international tournaments, training, doing things the right way and having strategies for my matches," she added.

Her journey to the Paralympics was not an easy one. The only player to have played both singles and women's doubles competition in Tokyo Paralympics 2021, Palak faced a major trouble as she was diagnosed with a bone tumour in her ankle. The damage was such that doctors could not even fully assure a return to normal lifestyle, let alone a comeback to the badminton court.

However, with her mental strength and a good set of people around her, Palak overcame this difficult phase of her life, made a return to the sport and even won a bronze medal at the World Para-Badminton Championships this year in February. India finished that tournament with 18 medals, including three gold, four silver and 11 bronze medals.

"In 2022 when I was diagnosed with the bone tumour, I was very emotional and startled. It is just about keeping calm and taking things step by step. Doctors could not assure me if I would make a comeback to my normal lifestyle. Playing professional sport was something really far away that period. It was a very difficult time. It took me a lot of time, with rehab and all. I am happy I could overcome that period and qualify for Paris Paralympics in such a short period of time. The entire team of physios, strength and conditioning trainers, nutritionists, my sparring partners all have been a great pillar of support. Gaurav Sir (Gaurav Khanna, national team coach) was always there to support me," she said.

", I was out of the tournaments for a while. I started my comeback with a tournament in April 2023 held in Brazil. Then we had back-to-back tournaments for Paris Paralympics qualification. I could not play all the tournaments keeping my health in consideration. Along with that, I had lost my world ranking and had to regain points. For me, the 2024 World Championships was a crucial tournament and I had to perform well there. It was my first big tournament post-surgery. I was happy to win a bronze medal there. I lost semifinals very closely. It is about learning from injuries. This tournament gave me confidence, helped me show my capabilities and mental strength. I would like to take all these positives ahead," she added.

Palak expressed happiness with India's Paralympics 2024 performance, which included seven golds, nine silver medals and 13 bronze medals, a total of record-breaking 29 medals. She also lauded the central government for their support to para-sports through various schemes.

"This year, the performance has been great, winning 29 medals is a huge change as compared to Rio Paralympics (four medals) and Tokyo Paralympics (19 medals). It says a lot about how country has developed para-sports," she said.

"Government has been helping para-athletes by including them in the TOPS scheme, Khelo India and other supporters are there who keep helping us. Weslspun has played a big role in my journey throughout the pandemic, me suffering bone tumour, making a comeback from a big surgery and playing the Paris Paralympics," she added.

On her future goals, she said, "In short term, it is Asian Championships in June next year in Thailand. In 2026, we will have world championships as well, something we are looking at. Also, the Asian Para Games and LA 2028 Paralympics is one of the main targets I have."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor