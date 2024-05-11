Doha Diamond League 2024: Neeraj Chopra secures second spot, Czech's Vadlejch finishes first

Doha [Qatar], May 11 : Reigning Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra finished second in Doha Diamond League 2024 here with the best attempt of 88.36m falling just 2 centimetres short of Jakub Vadlejch's of Czech Republic winning effort of 88.38m.

The two-time world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada finished third with his best throw of 86.62m at the Qatar Sports Club on Friday.

Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena finished ninth with a throw of 76.31m.

The 26-year-old Neeraj's best attempt came in his sixth and last throw where he threw 88.36m missing the first position by a whisker.

The Indian national record holder started with a foul on his first attempt but gradually improved his marks as the competition progressed.

Chopra's second throw went a distance of 84.93m. He registered his third throw of 86.24m. The 2022 Diamond League champion finally hit his best of 88.36m on the sixth attempt.

After competing in Doha, Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the 27th National Federation Cup athletics championships in Odisha from May 12 to May 15 at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor