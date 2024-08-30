"Done without notice": Former Cabinet Minister Pallam Raju "extremely pained" by demolition of ORO Sports Village

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30 : Former Cabinet Minister Pallam Raju is "extremely pained" by the demolition of ORO Sports Village belonging to his brother Pallam Anand by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

Officials of HYDRAA, along with the police, carried out a demolition drive in Khanapur earlier this month.

Pallam Raju took to X and revealed that the demolition of ORO Sports Village was done without any notice or consideration of permission and clearances.

"T1 - ORO Sports Village. Extremely pained by the demolition of ORO Sports Village, a passionate sports venture by my brother Anand, in 7 acres of leased land. - Demolition done without notice and without consideration of prior permissions and clearances," Raju wrote on X on Thursday.

Along with Raju, actor Nagarjuna recently expressed his disappointment following the demolition of his N Convention hall by HYDRAA near Shilparamam in Rangareddy district.

Nagarjuna clarified that the land on which the N Convention Centre stands is private property (Patta land) and asserted that no part of the structure encroaches upon any tank plan.

He also shared there was already a stay order in place preventing any demolition, issued in response to an earlier notice deemed illegal by his legal team.

"The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning. As a law-abiding citizen, if the Court before which the matter is pending, had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself," Nagarjuna wrote on X.

Nagarjuna asserted that he would seek appropriate legal remedies in response to what he views as wrongful actions by the authorities.

His post read, "I am placing this on record for the purpose of correcting any public misimpression about wrongful constructions or encroachment by us. We would be seeking appropriate relief from the Court in relation to the wrong actions carried out by the authorities."

