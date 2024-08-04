"Don't know what's the scoring system": Vijender Singh, Randeep Hooda question Nishant's loss at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], August 4 : After India boxer Nishant Dev crashed out of the quarter-finals at the ongoing Paris Olympics, former pugilist Vijender Singh and actor Randeep Hooda questioned the scoring system in the bout.

While facing Mexico's Marco Verde, Nishant lost the quarter-finals by 4-1. From the naked eye, Nishant looked more dominant in the first two rounds.

The 23-year-old wrapped up in the first round in his favour. But in the next two rounds, Verde was declared the winner by the judges.

The 2008 Olympic bronze medallist praised Nishant for his valiant display and questioned the scoring system of the match.

"I don't know what's the scoring system, but I think very close fight..he played so well..koi na bhai #NishantDev," Vijender wrote on X.

Actor Randeep Hooda believes Nishant was robbed of an Olympic medal following his exit and wrote on X, "Nishant had won it. What's this scoring? Robbed of the medal but won hearts. Sad!! Many more to go chore!!"

After leading in the first round, Verde was deemed victorious by the five judges in the next two rounds.

Nishant continued with the intensity and jabbed straight, and Verde failed to cover up in the second round. The fixture started to turn around after Verde exerted pressure on Nishant. The second round ended in a split decision favouring Verde 3-2.

In the third round, Verde was appointed five points by all the judges, while Nishant was handed nine.

Nishant managed to move into the final eight after a nervy affair against Ecuador's Jose Rodriguez.

He managed to win the fixture by a split decision and sealed his spot in the men's 71kg quarter-finals.

Nishant's compatriot, Amit Panghal, also crashed out of the Paris Olympics following a loss in the men's 51 kg category round of 16.

Amit lost to Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba by 1-4. In the initial rounds, Amit was highly attacking, and both boxers traded punches. But in the third round, judges ruled in favour of the Zambian boxer entirely, and he won by a split decision of 1-4.

