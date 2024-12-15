Don't think Rohit has had his best day as skipper: Kerry O'Keeffe

Brisbane, Dec 15 On a day where Travis Head and Steve Smith smashed centuries to put Australia on top of third Test at the Gabba, India were clearly at a loss over how to stop the duo from tactic and strategy perspectives.

It didn’t help that Rohit Sharma was far from his proactive and inventive best as the captain in Brisbane. Former Australia cricketer Kerry O’Keeffe felt Rohit was negative in his field placements on day two’s play.

“I don’t think Rohit Sharma has had his best day as skipper. He will say the pitch was so good that we were just trying to control it with outfielders, but you had to pressure Australia and get them out,” he said to Fox Sports.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was also critical of India not sticking to a particular plan for a long time in the match. "They don’t settle on a tactic for long enough. Are they trying to snick him off? Why don’t they try to bounce him out? Why don’t they go full and wide, pack the off side?"

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri lauded Head for putting pressure back on Indian bowlers through his knock of 152 laced with 18 boundaries. “He’s looked solid today, very composed, not overanxious, just treating the bowling on merit. Anything loose, he’s put it away.”

O'Keeffe also said in same vein about Head, who’s now hit back to back Test centuries against India. "At the base of his success, is Travis Head walks in and detaches from consequence; he doesn’t fear failure. He doesn’t lookout the scorecard, he looks at the bowling and the pitch… it’s what you strive for in cricket."

