Dortmund facing crucial Leverkusen test as Bundesliga resumes

Berlin, Jan 9 The biggest challenge yet awaits Borussia Dortmund as the 2024/2025 season resumes following an unusual and disrupted winter break. With just 19 days off, coach Nuri Sahin's squad skipped traditional training camps and friendly matches, preparing for a critical clash against reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen this Friday.

After a tumultuous first half of the season, Sahin aimed to build team spirit by instituting two daily training sessions and a mandatory team lunch. Despite this, Dortmund currently sits sixth on 25 points, with second-placed Leverkusen (32 points) closing the gap on Bayern Munich (36 points), reigniting its title ambitions.

Leverkusen, having shaken off a shaky start to the season, is back in form under coach Xabi Alonso, and a win on Friday would keep their title hopes alive. Despite speculation about the futures of Alonso and star midfielder Florian Wirtz, the team has maintained its momentum, reports Xinhua.

For Dortmund, however, the stakes are higher. With a top-four finish a must to secure a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League, a draw against Leverkusen is seen as the minimum goal. Sahin understands the significance of the match and describes it as an opportunity to demonstrate a winner's mentality. "Leverkusen is where we want to get to - a team with a solid and determined mentality," said Sahin, whose future with the club is closely tied to the team's performance. Alongside the league, Dortmund must also progress in the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup to meet expectations.

