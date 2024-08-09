Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker meets Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], August 9 : Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House in the national capital on Friday.

The Indian National Congress shared a photograph of Bhaker with Rahul Gandhi on X. She was accompanied by her coach Jaspal Rana and her parents.

Earlier at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker scripted history when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics. Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event.

"Today @realmanubhaker who brought pride to the country by winning two bronze medals in the Paris Olympics met the Leader of the Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi," Congress wrote on X while sharing the picture.

The duo of Manu and Sarabjot defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match. Both Manu and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the South Koreans to claim India's second medal.

Other than the mixed team event, India has won four more medals in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the ongoing Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m Air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India.

India shooter Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing marquee event.

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium on Thursday.

Neeraj Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the ongoing Summer Games securing silver with a best throw of 89.45 meters.

Currently, the Indian contingent has won five medals, four bronze and one silver at the Paris Olympics.

