DPL 2025: New Delhi Tigers end campaign with thrilling last-ball win over North Delhi Strikers

New Delhi, Aug 29 The New Delhi Tigers signed off their Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 campaign in style, pulling off a nail-biting 6-wicket win over the North Delhi Strikers after chasing down a daunting 200-run target on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The chase began with openers Shivam Gupta and Lakshay Thareja laying a solid platform, adding 46 runs for the first wicket. Shivam played a quickfire hand of 31 off 18 balls, but the night truly belonged to Thareja. The right-hander batted with maturity and flair, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 80 off 48 deliveries, laced with crisp boundaries and timely big shots.

With the Tigers needing 11 runs off the final over, Thareja and Deepak Punia could only muster two runs off the first three deliveries, pushing the equation to 9 needed from 3. Thareja then kept his calm, smashing a towering six that swung momentum back. A composed two off the penultimate ball brought the scores level, before he sealed the win on the very last delivery.

The chase was bolstered by handy contributions from skipper Himmat Singh (34 off 22) and Dhruv Kaushik (41 off 25), who kept the momentum going through the middle overs.

Earlier in the evening, the fans were treated to a batting masterclass from North Delhi Strikers’ Sarthak Ranjan.

Opening the innings with Arnav Bugga, Sarthak stamped his authority with a sensational 100 off 58 balls, an innings packed with elegance and aggression. His knock, which included partnerships and pressure-soaking strokes, kept the Strikers in charge even as wickets fell around him. Arnav made 14 (11) before falling to Himmat Singh, but Sarthak stood tall.

The finishing flourish came from Arjun Rapria, who smashed a blazing, unbeaten 47 off 23 balls, ensuring the Strikers posted a formidable 199/6 in 20 overs.

While Sarthak’s century was the highlight of the Strikers’ innings, it was Thareja’s ice-cool finishing that stole the show, handing the Tigers a morale-boosting victory to wrap up their campaign.

--IANS

bsk/

