'Dream year': Harmanpreet, Sreejesh express gratitude on winning FIH Star Awards

Muscat, Nov 9 Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh expressed their gratitude to die-hard Indian hockey fans who voted for them to win the FIH Player of the Year Award and FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award respectively, on Friday at a glittering ceremony in Muscat, Oman.

The duo remarked that 2024 is a 'special' year as the Hockey India League is being revived, which they believe is the right direction forward in their endeavour to change the colour of the medal in the 2028 LA Olympics.

"I truly believe this is the start to many good things to come for Indian Hockey. We were all looking forward to the Hockey India League start and somewhere I believe our Olympic performance propelled the initiative with many stakeholders showing interest after this big victory in Paris. We are grateful to Hockey India for backing us in the FIH Star Awards and also for their efforts in reviving the Hockey India League," expressed Harmanpreet Singh.

Regarded as one of the world’s best dragflickers in modern hockey, Harmanpreet was instrumental in his team’s performance at the Paris Olympic Games where he led the team to a historic bronze medal, making it the country’s first time in 52 years to win back-to-back Olympic medals. He scored 10 goals at the Olympic Games.

“It has truly been a memorable year with the Olympic medal and subsequent celebrations back home. I am so happy to receive this award in front of my wife and daughter who travelled to Muscat to join the celebrations here at the FIH Star Awards. This could not have been possible without the support of die-hard Indian hockey fans who have backed us in our best and worst days on the pitch,” he expressed.

Harmanpreet has previously won the FIH Player of the Year award on two occasions in 2020-21 and 2021-22. He got a total of 63.84 per cent votes which constituted 13.57 per cent votes from fans, 15 per cent votes from media, 40 per cent from the expert panel and 15.27 per cent from the National Association. This was well above the 16.10 per cent Joop de Mol of the Netherlands received.

Meanwhile, PR Sreejesh who announced his retirement at the Paris Olympic Games won the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2024-25, making this a hat-trick. The historic bronze won in Paris was duly dedicated to him by his teammates, thus paying tribute to his incredible career spanning nearly two decades.

He had previously won the award in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Sreejesh bid adieu to hockey at the highest level, putting together an incredible Olympic campaign, that included a mammoth performance in the quarterfinal win for India over Great Britain, where they played most of the match with 10 players.

“It has been a dream year for me. I could not have asked for a better parting gift than the accolades I have received post-Olympics and this one being one of the most special awards, because it has been conferred basis votes from across genres.”

Sreejesh received a total of 62.22 per cent votes in comparison to Primrin Blaak.

“I just want to thank Hockey India for all the support and guidance offered over all the years I have played the sport. I am hopeful this love and adulation from fans will continue as I begin a new chapter in my life as a director and mentor of SG Pipers. I am truly looking forward to it,” added the iconic former India goalie.

