Drifting ace Sanam Sekhon crowned first ever Drift Challenge champion

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], October 17 : Sanam Sekhon, hailed as the Drift champ of India, dominated proceedings at the inaugural Drift Challenge as he swept unopposed to victory in two out of three categories at country's first-ever official drifting competition. Seasoned drifter, Mudit Grover also finished at the podium in all three categories of the Drift Challenge.

Sekhon looked poised and in control as he slithered his specially-prepped Lexus GS 300 sideways around the corners and Mudit in his BMW E46 showcased his spectacular skills on the twisting drift track at the Buddh International Circuit in a masterful display of tyre-smoking car control.

The Chandigarh-based driver won the D1 category with a whopping haul of 744 points, with his closest rival Jugraj Singh Bhurjee, driving a BMW M3, only picking up a score of 476. Mudit Grover, with 286 points, sealed third in his BMW E46.

Sekhon scored 460 points to also win the D2 category with Mudit Grover (262 points) and Mugdha Grover, driving the Mercedes C200 K, (156 points) completing the podium.

His hopes of completing an unbeaten run, however, were dashed with Mudit beating him to victory with 700 points to Sekhon's 636, with Samyak Kapoor on 281 points a distant third.

Points were awarded by a three-member expert panel of international judges comprising Taniguchi Atsushi from Japan, Mr. Tanakorn Lertyaovarit from Thailand and India's own drift expert Alistair Woodham.

Drivers were judged on multiple parameters including line, angle, style and speed.

The three categories - D1, D2 and Open - were differentiated by tyre width. Cars competing in the D1 category were running on tyres that were 215-255mm wide. The maximum permitted tyre width in the D2 category was 205mm, while all competitors, regardless of the width of their tyres were eligible for the Open category.

Drifting is a motorsport discipline that rewards skill, precision and car control over outright speed.

It involves drivers throwing their cars into a slide and using oversteer to go sideways through a corner at speed.

The sight of the cars, balancing on a knife-edge, sliding around a corner, wheels smoking, is a spectacle to behold which has made Drifting popular with fans, especially the younger generation.

Backed by the Indian motorsports body the FMSCI, the JK Tyre Drift Challenge was the first officially-backed drifting event to be held in the country. Organised by motorsport pioneer JK Tyre, it introduced fans to yet another motorsport discipline, with hundreds turning up to watch the event in person and many more tuning into the live stream.

Sanjay Sharma, Head Motorsports, JK Tyre, said, "We are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response we've received for India's first ever Drifting competition. Drifting has been gaining popularity all over the world it's great to see the turnout we had today. We had a field of 20 incredibly talented drivers, who served up a truly heart-stopping, tyre-smoking spectacle. They put on quite a show and we're confident that this discipline in general and the JK Tyre Drift Challenge in particular will get bigger and better in the coming years."

In addition to the Drift Challenge, the BIC also played host to the JK Tyre Formula Imperial and Indian Karting Race. The events are an industry-academia initiative organised by the Imperial Society of Innovation Engineers (ISIEINDIA) and supported by JK Tyre. They offer a platform to engineering students to design and develop sustainable mobility solutions.

Team Screwdrivers from the Dhole Patil College of Engineering in Maharastra emerged champions in the Formula Imperial category. Team Accelerons of the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra emerged as the runners-up spot.

In the Indian Karting Race, Team Luftwaffe Racing from the Rajarambapu Institute of Technology in Maharashtra were crowned champions in the EV class. Team Niyudrath Karting from the MIT Academy of Engineering in Pune were champions in the CV class.

