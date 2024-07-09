Du Plessis' ton in vain as Texas Super Kings vs Washington freedom match washed out

Morrisville (US), July 9 In what could have been a high-scoring thriller, the fifth match of the 2024 Major League Cricket between Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings was washed out due to rain, with both teams sharing a point each at Church Street Park in Morrisville.

In the first innings, Faf du Plessis showcased his class with an emphatic century, leading the Texas Super Kings to a huge total of 203/5 in 20 overs. Washington Freedom, on the other hand, came out all guns blazing.

The Australian duo of Steve Smith and Travis Head got the run-chase going immediately, reaching 37/0 after three overs. Head, who was dropped by Dwayne Bravo off Zia-ul-Haq on the last ball of the third over, went on to score 24 runs, including two sixes and two fours, in the fourth over. Washington Freedom reached 61/0 after 4 overs before rain halted play.

With the minimum five overs not completed in the second innings, the DLS method couldn't be applied, hence the match ended in a no result and shared points.

Both opening games of Washington Freedom have been rain-affected thus far, but they remain unbeaten and have jumped to the top, while Texas Super Kings are fifth in the points table.

Earlier in the day, Texas Super Kings batted first. Openers Du Plessis and birthday boy Devon Conway got Texas Super Kings off to a flying start as they reached 67/0 in the Powerplay.

Skipper du Plessis batted fluently while Conway played a supporting role, with the duo adding 109 runs in no time. Conway was the first to fall, dismissed by Saurabh Netravalkar in the 11th over after scoring 39 runs off 26 balls.

The Super Kings then lost their second wicket in the following over when Aaron Hardie (2 off 5) was trapped LBW by Akeal Hosein, leaving them at 114/2 after 12 overs.

Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis joined du Plessis and kept the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace. Despite picking up an injury to his right hand in the 14th over, Stoinis played a vital cameo of 29 off 18 balls, forming a partnership of 62 off 29 balls with the skipper before being caught by Mukhtar Ahmed off Justin Dill in the 17th over.

Meanwhile, du Plessis continued as he reached his century in 56 balls, taking the Texas Super Kings to 188/3 after 18 overs. He was immediately caught by Steve Smith at extra cover off Saurabh Netravalkar in the following over, but the TSK batters ensured they crossed the 200-run mark.

This was the first time a score of 200 was achieved at this venue and the first time any team crossed this mark this season, courtesy of du Plessis' remarkable knock of 100 off 58, which included 12 boundaries and five sixes.

Brief Score: Texas Super Kings 203/5 (Faf du Plessis 100, Devon Conway 39, Saurabh Netravalkar 2-33); Washington Freedom (Travis Head 32, Steve Smith 26) - No Result

