Dube’s 5 sixes in an over to Suryakumar’s title-winning knock: 5 unforgettable moments of T20 Mumbai League

Mumbai, May 30 Cricket fever is set to grip the city as the T20 Mumbai League 2025 kicks off from June 4 to 12, bringing high-voltage action to the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium. One of India’s leading franchise-based domestic tournaments will feature eight power-packed teams — North Mumbai Panthers, ARCS Andheri, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers, Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs, SoBo Mumbai Falcons, and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, battling it out for the coveted title.

As anticipation builds for the grand return of T20 Mumbai league, here are the top five unforgettable moments that define the spirit of the League.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s sensational title-winning 90 knock in Season 1

The current India T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is set to return for his third appearance in the T20 Mumbai League, bringing with him the same fearless flair that has made him a global star. Since the league’s inception, Suryakumar has led the Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, leaving a mark with both his dynamic leadership and explosive batting.

In the inaugural season, he delivered one of the most iconic performances in league history — a scintillating 90 off just 42 balls in the final. Walking in with his team reeling at 34/5, Suryakumar launched a breathtaking counterattack. His unbeaten 148-run partnership with Parikshit Valsangkar powered the Triumph Knights to a formidable 182/5, eventually securing a nail-biting 3-run victory and the first-ever T20 Mumbai League title.

Shivam Dube’s five towering sixes in an over off Pravin Tambe

Few moments in T20 Mumbai League history have matched the sheer power of Shivam Dube’s five consecutive sixes in a single over — a performance that lit up the Wankhede Stadium and etched his name into T20 Mumbai League’s history. In the 2019 season, representing the Shivaji Park Lions, Dube took on veteran spinner Pravin Tambe of NaMo Bandra Blasters and launched a relentless attack, clearing the ropes five times in a single over.

The innings reminded fans of Yuvraj Singh, leaving them in awe and firmly establishing Dube as one of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket. The knock was a defining moment in his career. He was also part of the Indian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024.

Jay Bista’s record first-ever century of T20 Mumbai League

Jay Bista’s explosive 110 stands as one of the most breathtaking knocks ever witnessed in the T20 Mumbai League — a record-breaking display that redefined batting dominance. In the Season 2 semi-final, Bista, then playing for the SoBo SuperSonics, delivered a remarkable performance, scoring the first-ever century in the tournament’s history. His fearless stroke play not only powered SoBo SuperSonics to a massive 217/4 but also secured a spot in the final by defeating Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs.

Bista’s innings earned him the Man of the Match award and he also emerged as the top five run-scorers that season, finishing with 242 runs in seven matches.

4. Shreyas Iyer’s finishing masterclass in the Season 1 Eliminator

Star India batter Shreyas Iyer, who has been currently leading Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, has always been known for rising to the occasion. His unbeaten 91 in the Season 1 Eliminator of the T20 Mumbai League remains one of the most memorable and defining innings in the tournament’s history. Back in 2018, playing for the NaMo Bandra Blasters, Iyer delivered a true captain’s knock. With the team at 109/3 after 16 overs, and Iyer on a patient 45 off 43 balls, he shifted gears dramatically.

He reached his half-century in next three balls — a single followed by back-to-back sixes — and then exploded in the death overs, adding 46 more runs off the final 15 balls he faced. His late attack powered his side to a formidable 169/4, a total that proved decisive.

T20 Mumbai League starts off with a wicket

When the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) launched the T20 Mumbai League, it aimed to create a grand platform for the city’s cricketing talent and it couldn’t have asked for a more electrifying start. In the opening match of Season 1, Shivam Malhotra of the North Mumbai Panthers delivered a moment that instantly etched itself into the league’s history.

Bowling the very first ball of the tournament, Malhotra dismissed ARCS Andheri’s opener Akhil Herwadkar, making an immediate impact and sending a wave of excitement through the Wankhede crowd. Malhotra went on to claim four wickets in a match-winning spell that set the tone for the North Mumbai Panthers. That first delivery wasn’t just a wicket — it was the spark that ignited passion among fans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor