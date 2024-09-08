Duleep Trophy: Had done well in Ranji, so knew would get an opportunity here, says Musheer

Bengaluru, Sep 8 All-rounder Musheer Khan, whose first-innings knock of 181 set the base for India B's 76-run win over India A in the Duleep Trophy first round match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, said he knew about getting an opportunity to perform in the tournament after doing well in Ranji Trophy.

On the opening day of the match, Musheer impressed everyone with his temperament and grit to score a magnificent 181 runs in 373 balls – his third first-class cricket century. He also hit 16 fours and five sixes, to take India B from 94/7 to 321 in first innings. The total was enough for them to take a 90-run lead and eventually win the game.

“My preparation was really good with my father. I had done well in Ranji so I knew I could get an opportunity here. Every ball I was encouraging him from the non-striker's end to play it out (his partnership with Saini). I think it was only the first or second time for me to take catches at short leg,” said Musheer at the end of the match after being adjudged Player of the Match.

India B skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran was a happy man after his team got six points on board in the Duleep Trophy. “We were looking to bowl first. Coming back from 90/7 to win the game is special. To be on the winning side is really good. Had four fast bowlers and two spinners - had a great combination. We'll look at them later (their next opponents India C). We've got three more days. We'll try and relax for a couple of days and come back.”

India A captain Shubman Gill rued the mistakes his team made in terms of plans with bat and ball, which cost them a win. “Musheer and Saini played really well. Seeing that there's not much happening from the wicket, we could've gone to the bouncer option earlier to Saini. Looking back you can point to different things.”

“But out there we went for the option we felt was the best. The intensity with which we bowled in the second innings was commendable. Until about lunch time we were talking that if we get a 100-run partnership we could've got the target," Gill added.

India A will now take on India D while India B will lock horns with India C in Anantpur from September 12.

