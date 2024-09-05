Duleep Trophy: Ishan, Surya, Prasidh Krishna to miss first-round matches; Samson to join India D

Mumbai, Sep 4 India players Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna, all three white-ball experts, will miss the first round of the Duleep Trophy, the opening tournament of the domestic season, to be held in Bengaluru and Anantapur this week.

Wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the first round of the Duleep Trophy, due to a groin injury sustained during the ongoing All-India Buchi Babu Tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Medical Team is closely monitoring his condition and working towards ensuring a swift recovery.

The Men’s Selection Committee has named Sanju Samson as Kishan's replacement in the India D squad, the BCCI informed in a statement.

Batter Suryakumar Yadav will also be unavailable for the first Duleep Trophy round after suffering a right thumb sprain while fielding in the All-India Buchi Babu Tournament. The BCCI Medical Team is continuing to assess his injury, and a further evaluation next week will determine his availability for the second round.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna will miss the upcoming event as he is nearing completion of his rehab following surgery for his left quadriceps tendon and will miss the first-round game of the Duleep Trophy.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been cleared to play and will be available for selection.

The updated squads for the first round of the Duleep Trophy are as follows:

India A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK)

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier

India D squad: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK).

