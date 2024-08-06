Duplantis breaks Olympic and World record to take gold in men's pole vault final in Paris

Paris [France], August 6 : Sweden's Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis claimed his second Olympic gold medal after brushing off a tough competition in the men's pole vault final at the Stade de France.

Duplantis raised the heat in the final by etching his name into the history book with a set of remarkable performances in the final of the event at the Paris Olympics.

In a single night, he broke the men's pole vault Olympic and world record to get his hands on his second Olympic medal.

While facing tough competition from United States' Sam Kendricks, the 24-year-old pole vaulter flew over the bar to break the Olympic record.

In Rio 2016, Brazil's Thiago set the Olympic record by registering a jump of 6.03m. Duplantis beat the Olympic record by clearing 6.10m.

The Swedish pole vaulter raised the bar high by beating his own world record of 6.24m, which he set in the Xiamen Diamond League in April this year.

With 'Mondo' echoing throughout Stade de France, Duplantis set the new world record height of 6.25m in his third attempt.

He went towards the stand to celebrate the remarkable moment with his loved ones and was met with roars of applause from the crowd that witnessed the greatest jump in the history of the event at the Olympics.

Overall, this was the ninth time Duplantis broke the world record at the age of just 24 years.

His gold medal triumph resonates with the remarkable run he has had in the past couple of major tournaments.

Duplantis has won a gold each in the past three World Championships and Paris and Tokyo Olympics.

Kendricks was the closest to Duplantis and won the silver medal with a jump of 5.95m and Greece's Emmanouil Karalis settled for the bronze medal with a jump of 5.90m.

