Durand Cup Group C: Chennaiyin, Jamshedpur FC aim to make an impact with new signings

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], July 26 : The 133rd edition of the Durand Cup is fast approaching, with the tournament set to kick off on Saturday.

Indian Super League (ISL) clubs Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will compete in the same group, joined by two Indian Armed Forces teams: Indian Army FT and Assam Rifles FT, as per the Indian Super League (ISL) website.

Jamshedpur FC will have the home advantage, as all Group D league stage fixtures will be held in their city. The Men of Steel have recently appointed experienced Indian head coach Khalid Jamil, who will lead the team for the next two years.

Chennaiyin FC, having strengthened their squad with several new signings during the summer transfer window, will look to make a significant impact under the guidance of Owen Coyle. The Marina Machans aim to demonstrate their capabilities and secure a place in the knockout stages.

Completing the group are the Indian Army FT and Assam Rifles FT. Notably, Assam Rifles FT have replaced Bangladesh Army FT, who withdrew from the tournament lately.

Chennaiyin FC have demonstrated their commitment to building a strong team with standout signings, including Daniel Chima Chukwu, Lukas Brambilla, Wilmar Jordan Gil, Elsinho Dias, PC Laldinpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, and Kiyan Nassiri, among others. They will be aiming for glory this season, looking to make a strong start in the upcoming Durand Cup.

The Marina Machans qualified for the ISL playoffs last season as the sixth team, showcasing a remarkable resurgence in the latter part of the season. With a more balanced squad this time around, Coyle has the opportunity to evaluate his players during the Durand Cup and steer them towards a potential title.

Jamshedpur FC, like their ISL counterparts, have made notable moves in the transfer market, enhancing their squad with new additions such as Stephen Eze, Javi Hernandez, and Jordan Murray, along with contract extensions for Rei Tachikawa and Javier Siverio. Since taking charge of the Men of Steel midway through the 2023-24 season, Khalid Jamil has guided the team to the Super Cup semi-finals and secured a five-match unbeaten streak in the ISL.

Renowned for his tactical acumen and his knack for maximizing player potential, Jamil will be a key figure on the sidelines for Jamshedpur FC. With him at the helm from the season's start, the Men of Steel could emerge as a formidable contender in the upcoming tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor