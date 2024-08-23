Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan survive Punjab FC scare, win 6-5 in penalties to seal semis spot

Jamshedpur, Aug 23 Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) downed a valiant Punjab FC 6-5 in sudden-death penalties, to make the semifinals of the 133rd Durand Cup, after both sides ended a thrilling quarterfinal clash 3-3 in regulation time at the Tata Steel Sports Complex stadium here on Friday. Scottish defender Thomas Aldred scored the final penalty for the Mariners to beat keeper Ravi Kumar’s effort and secure victory in what was a see-saw battle.

The Shers struck first through a Luka Majcen penalty early in the first half only for MBSG to go ahead courtesy of two strikes on either side of the half-time whistle by Suhail Bhat and Manvir Singh.

Croatian midfielder Filip Mrzljak and Argentine forward Norberto Vidal then scored in succession to give Punjab the lead again only for Australian Jason Cummings to restore parity in the 79th minute as the game went to tie-breakers given there was no provision for extra time.

Then even though Cummings missed MBSG’s first spot-kick, Punjab’s Croatian defender Novoselec was stopped by Mariners keeper Vishal Kaith from converting the fifth kick which would have given them the win, as Greg Stewart promptly brought MBSG back on level terms.

As sudden death kicked in Melroy Assisi converted for the Shers and so did Subhashish Bose and Aldred (with the winning kick) for MBSG, but Vishal’s second save, this time off Denechandram Meetei, turned decisive in the end. Among MBSG’s other scorers in the tiebreaker were Manvir, Liston Colaco and Dimi Petratos while Vinit Rai, Vidal, Bakenga and Mrzljak scored for the Shers.

A wonderful 1-2 between Luka and Vinit saw the latter in the clear inside the Mariners penalty area and as he was about to strike, Spanish central defender Alberto Martin was adjudged to have brought him down. The Shers’ talisman made no mistake with the spot-kick. The equaliser came at the stroke of half-time. Liston initiated it as he had been for the entire half with his forays down the left. On this occasion, he cut inside and laid it on for Greg Stewart whose first-time strike took a deflection off Suhail lurking just outside the six-yard box and wrongfooted Ravi to trickle in.

Manvir was the first of the substitutes to make an immediate impact when Sahal set him up with a through ball on the right after having received a pass from the young and talented Abhishek. The lanky winger drew Ravi out of the Punjab goal and struck a right-footer past him into the right bottom corner.

The goal forced Panagiotis to play his cards quickly and he brought on new Norwegian signing Bakenga ahead of the hour mark in place of skipper Luka Majcen. They got the equaliser minutes later when a Vinit Rai cross from the right was allowed to roll by hard-working Croatian midfielder Filip Mrzljak, foxing Aldred among others on the way. He then unleashed a thunderous left-footer from just outside the top of the box to bulge the Mariner’s net.

Soon the Shers were back in the lead when Mrzljak again took control of a ball in midfield and made a dash forward. Bakenga produced the dummy run from the centre as the Croat found Vidal in the clear with his run from the left. The diminutive Argentine, who had come close just after coming on, this time beat Vishal Kaith with a clinical left-footer.

It was then the turn of the Mariners to equalise as Liston’s cross was headed down by Manvir for Cummings to finish expertly with a left-footed volley which bulged the roof of the net. That led to the tie-breaker which resulted in heart-break for Punjab FC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor