Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong, NorthEast United FC secure semis spot

Kokrajhar, Aug 21 Second-half goals from Nestor Albiach and Guillermo Fernandez ensured NorthEast United booked their place in the semi-finals of the Durand Cup 2024, overcoming a valiant Indian Army FT in the first quarter-final, here at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

They will take on Shillong Lajong FC in the semi-finals after the I-League side recorded a win against East Bengal FC in the other knockout game played in the day.

Juan Pedro Benali fielded his side with Nestor Albiach and Guillermo Fernandez starting up front and Jithin M.S. and Ankith Padmanabhan starting on the wings. A change was also made in goal, as Gurmeet Singh started. Indian Army FT Head Coach Manish Wahi named a starting eleven packed with midfielders and Liton Shil as the lone striker.

NEUFC showed great intent from the first whistle to unsettle the Indian Army defence. The trio of Albiach, Fernandez and Jithin MS dominated proceedings in the initial exchanges with multiple attacks on the Army goal. Army goalkeeper Bhabindara Malla Thakuri made two reflex saves to deny Jithin and Fernandez and keep the scores level. The Army men absorbed the pressure and slowly made their presence in the match by controlling the midfield. They crowded the midfield and did not allow any space for the Highlanders midfield to find the forwards and on the other end, used the wings to good effect stretching the play.

The Indian Army FT looked particularly threatening in set pieces as Gurmeet Singh saved Pardeep Singh’s header. The Army Men dominated the rest of the half asking questions of the Highlanders' defence. The Army men ended the half with a flourish as B. Sunil forced a fine save from Gurmeet Singh. Both coaches brought in changes for the second half and both sides started on fifth gear creating chances on both ends. Substitute Christopher Kamei’s effort skimmed the crossbar and at the other end, NorthEast substitute Thoi Singh’s effort was blocked by B. Sunil. The Highlanders finally broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute through a simple move.

Guillermo headed down a long ball from left-back Samte which was finished on the volley by Nestor Albiach. The Spaniard’s left footer found the bottom corner beyond the outstretched hands of the goalkeeper. NorthEast United FC could have doubled the lead minutes later but Guillermo’s headed effort was cleared off the line by Pardeep Singh.

The Highlanders doubled their advantage in the 73rd minute through a brilliant ‘scorpion kick’ finish by Guillermo Fernandez. Redeem Tlang’s cross from the right wing was behind the Spanish forward who improvised with a looping finish above the head of the Army goalkeeper. The Indian Army tried to put pressure on the Highlanders but the defence held their ground to see off the game and book their place in the semi-finals.

Shillong Lajong FC stun East Bengal FC

In a gripping second quarter-final clash at Shillong’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday, Shillong Lajong FC edged past East Bengal FC with a 2-1 victory. Figo Syndai’s decisive winning goal came shortly after Nandhakumar Sekar had levelled the score, cancelling out Marcos Rudwere’s initial strike.

The match began with a shock for the Kolkata outfit as Rudwere put Shillong Lajong FC ahead in the eighth minute. Hardy Nongbri’s perfectly delivered corner was met by Rudwere, who outmuscled his defender to score. In response, East Bengal FC ramped up their efforts, attacking the Shillong goal persistently. Despite a flurry of chances, they struggled to test the goalkeeper effectively and squandered several opportunities.

East Bengal FC faced a further scare when Rudwere’s header from another set-piece struck the crossbar. Although the Red and Golds continued to press for an equaliser, they went into the break trailing. The second half saw both teams engaging in an end-to-end contest, with each side testing the other’s defensive and goalkeeping strengths. East Bengal FC’s persistence paid off in the 77th minute when substitute Vishnu PV set up Nandhakumar Sekar, who calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to equalise.

As East Bengal FC sought a winning goal, their aggressive push created openings for Shillong Lajong FC. The hosts capitalised on this and soon made their way back into the game. In the dying moments, a cross from Rudwere found Figo Syndai, who coolly slotted the ball past Prabhsukhan Gill to restore Shillong Lajong FC’s lead.

Despite East Bengal FC’s efforts to find another equaliser, Shillong Lajong FC held firm in the final minutes, securing their place in the semi-finals with a hard-fought victory.

