During winters why Gupuks, a KIWG 2025 venue, becomes heart of Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], January 25 : Gupuks has evolved significantly from a natural pond where beginners first attempt skating to a standard ice rink hosting national-level events like the Khelo India Winter Games, as per the SAI Media press release.

In Ladakh, summers are flooded with tourists, however as temperatures begin to drop, most tourist-based establishments shut down, and the cold limits outdoor activities. And with most sports taking a backseat and schools also being shut down during the winter months, Gupuks becomes the playground for everyone.

One can find ice skate rentals in all sizes, food trucks, and a large expanse of frozen ponds to test your skills. It attracts everyone, from young children to adults, eager to glide on ice. Parents bring children as young as three to be introduced to the joy of skating or simply enjoy watching others. During this time, Gupuks truly becomes the heart of Ladakh!

Gupuks is where amateurs become professionals. Different regional teams from Ladakh come here to practice for various tournaments and leagues, with the Indian Army also maintaining a separate rink for their training.

Over the years, Gupuks have played a key role in shaping the Indian national ice hockey team, with 97% of the men's and 98% of the women's players hailing from Ladakh. For these athletes, it's here where they develop their skills and make their way to the top, making Gupuks a vital part of their success. During the winter months, it becomes the centre of outdoor activity in Ladakh, where dreams are realized and players are made.

Set against the backdrop of Stok Kangri, Gupuks is arguably the most scenic natural rink in the region. The changing light on the surrounding mountains offers a beautiful view, making it a pleasant spot for players, photographers, and spectators alike. The rink is surrounded by marshland, which turns into lush greenery in the summer.

Located adjacent to the Indus River, this lower Indus belt, also including Phey and Spituk, is an excellent birdwatching area. Padma Gyalpo, noted birder from Ladakh, mentioned that rare birds like the Ibisbill and Mongolian Finch can be spotted here year-round, while the Eurasian Hobby is a rare summer visitor, and the Streaked Rosefinch and Solitary Snipe are rare winter visitors. And for tourists, this is a known viewpoint given its scenic location.

Winter is often romanticized with images of snowfall and cozy indoor moments, but the reality is much harsher. Early mornings in freezing temperatures can lead to frostbite and numbness, making outdoor work extremely challenging. While the pond freezes naturally, transforming it into a standard rink of 200 meters long track is no small feat.

Hakim, the man in charge of the Gupuks rink from the Union Territory's sports department, shares that they had just about 7-10 days to prepare the rink for the Khelo India Winter Games 2025.

"The water from the nearby Indus River is pumped to level the surface. Extensive civil work was required in the surrounding area, including road maintenance, staging areas, and lighting, all being done simultaneously. Setting up live broadcast systems in an open environment was an extremely challenging task," Hakim said as quoted by the SAI Media press release.

Among the three venues for the Khelo India Winter GamesGupuks, NDS Stadium, and LSRC Indian Army rinkGupuks stands out as an open natural pond. Like last year, it is hosting the long-track skating event. The recent fresh snowfall, plummeting the temperatures further, has resulted in excellent ice formation.

Natural open rinks like Gupuks are rare, and with climate change and unpredictable weather patterns, these experiences have become even more precious. Ice skating and hockey are among the most visually captivating sports, and witnessing them in such a stunning setting is truly unforgettable.

The fresh snowfall has made the surrounding mountains more spectacular than ever, creating the perfect backdrop for this year's event. Gupuks is hosting a remarkable spectacle, seamlessly blending the beauty of sport with the splendour of nature. Don't miss this incredible celebration of winter sports in Ladakh.

