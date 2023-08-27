Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen secures record-levelling ninth straight win, keeps Red Bull Racing winning streak alive

Zandvoort [Netherlands], August 27 : Overcoming heavy rain at the start and end of the race, Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen secured a record-levelling ninth-successive Formula 1 victory of the season in the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Sunday.

With this win, he is just one race away from overtaking Sebastian Vettel's record of nine straight wins back in 2013. This record-levelling win could not have come at a better location as Verstappen raced through the tracks amid heavy support from the home country crowd, as per Sky Sports.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso secured the second position while Alpine's Pierre Gasly claimed his first-ever podium, getting the benefit because of a penalty on Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez, who was demoted to number fourth.

Verstappen had secured the pole position in a wet-dry qualifying session on Saturday but was quick to lose his lead due to heavy rains in the first lap itself and tracks became more suitable to intermediate tyres than the slicks using which the entire field started their race.

Perez claimed the lead and Verstappen, who came out in 13th after stopping a lap later, was quick to work his way back to second spot.

Rain relented with time and the track started favouring slick tyres once again. Verstappen reclaimed the lead as he pitted on lap 11 to benefit from an undercut on Perez, who emerged in second when stopped a lap later.

The Dutch driver seemed to be cruising to a victory, opening a 10-second lead over Perez, but rain once again hit the track with 12 laps remaining. This caused chaos and Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu met a crash, which prompted a red flag.

After a 40-minute delay, Verstappen controlled the rolling restart on intermediate tyres and was almost four seconds clear of Alonso for five laps that remained.

Drama occurred during the resumption as Ferrari's Carlos Sainz held off Lewis Hamilton for fifth and the Mercedes driver failed to put up an impressive comeback drive from 13th on the grid.

McLaren's Lando Norris secured a seventh spot as he dropped down the field from second on the grid amid the early drama and a collision with George Russell meant the Mercedes driver was left pointless having started third.

Alex Albon concluded an impressive weekend, securing the eighth spot for Williams ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri while Esteban Ocon concluded a solid day for Alpine by clinching the 10th spot.

Verstappen will have a chance to move ahead of Vettel in next weekend's Italian Grand Prix and secure his 10th straight win of the season. Moreover, Red Bull Racing, with the team having 14 victories dating back to the final race of 2022.

Verstappen's latest win takes him a step closer to his third successive driver's title and his lead over teammate Perez in the table has extended up to 138 points. Nine races still remain in the season.

Dutch GP result

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

3) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

4) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7) Lando Norris, McLaren

8) Alex Albon, Williams

9) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine.

