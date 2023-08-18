Dutee Chand handed four-year ban for failing dope tests

India's fastest woman athlete Dutee Chand has been handed with a four-year ban for failing two out-of-competition dope tests for selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs). The Indian star, who holds the national record of 100m, gets a ban effective from January 3, 2023, Dutee was tested twice by NADA's control officers on December 5 and 26 in Bhubaneswar. Notably, all her competitive results since her sample collection will be disqualified. "All the competitive results obtained by the athlete from the date of her sample collection, which was December 5, 2022, shall stand disqualified with all resulting consequences including forfeiture of medals, points and prizes,” the Anti Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) said in its order passed on Thursday.

The order futher detailed that Dutee has satisfied the panel with the source of igestion.

"The athlete though has satisfied the panel with the source of ingestion of the prohibited substance but was not able to establish the no significant fault or negligence. In view of the totality of circumstances, the athlete has failed to establish that the said anti doping rule violation (ADRV) was unintentional due to following reasons: 1) The athlete instead of consulting a physician allegedly consulted her physiotherapist and consumed the medicines prescribed by her. 2) The athlete did not check the label with respect to the contents of the medicine consumed by her. 3) The athlete didn’t cross check the contents of the drugs with the latest published lists of prohibited substances by WADA," it added. The order also stated that the athlete has violated article 2.1 and 2.2 of NADA and is ineligible for four years beginning "beginning from the date of provisional suspension i.e. January 3, 2023". It added that she failed to satisfy the panel the ADRV was non-intentional.



