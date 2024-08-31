Dwayne Bravo to retire after CPL 2024

New Delhi, Aug 31 Dwayne Bravo, the most successful bowler in T20 cricket history, has announced that he will retire from the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after season 2024.

The 40-year-old Trinidadian all-rounder, made the emotional announcement just hours before his team, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), took to the field for their opening game of CPL 2024 against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in Basseterre.

Bravo took to Instagram to share the news with his fans, reflecting on his journey and expressing his excitement for his final professional tournament in the Caribbean.

"It's been a great journey and I'm looking forward to playing my final professional tournament in front of my Caribbean people," Bravo wrote. "TKR is the place where everything started for me and will end with my team."

As the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, Bravo's career has been nothing short of remarkable. His impact on the CPL has been particularly significant, where he currently holds the record for the most wickets, with 128 scalps in 103 matches. His bowling average of 22.40 and economy rate of 8.69 underscore his effectiveness in the shortest format of the game. Additionally, Bravo has contributed with the bat, amassing 1155 runs in the tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor