DY Patil T20 Cup: Pandey blazes to century; Bhuvi, Chakravarthy, Chahal cast a spell

Navi Mumbai, March 5 Star players Manish Pandey, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy and Yuzvendra Chahal hogged the limelight with eye-catching performances in the in the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup here on Tuesday. An unbeaten 103 by India ODI batter Manish Pandey helped Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) register a thumping eight-wicket win over Central Railway at the DY Patil University Ground on Tuesday.

Tuesday was the final day for the group matches and the tournament now progresses to the knockout stages, which will start on Thursday.

In the other game in the afternoon at the D.Y Patil Stadium, the DY Patil Red trounced Bank of Baroda by nine wickets. The heroes for Red were India T20I stars Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (2-31) and Varun Chakravarthy (2-15) along with Iqbal Abdulla (3-25). Later Aman Khan starred with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 80 off just 44 balls with 11 boundaries and three sixes.

Meanwhile after being asked to bat Central Railway posted 166 for eight in their 20 overs. Pravin Deshetti (39) top-scored for Central Railway. Shreyas Gopal (4-17) was the best bowler for BPCL. The chase for BPCL was fashioned by a brilliant 87-run opening stand between Akhil Herwadkar (33) and Pandey (103 n.o.: 49b, 11x4, 5x6). Later Pandey added a further unbroken 52 runs for the third wicket with Ramandeep Singh.

At the Stadium, Kumar, Chakravarthy and Abdulla teamed up to limit Bank of Baroda to 134 for eight in their 20 overs. In the chase, Red was helped by a 103 opening stand between Aman (80 n.o.: 44b, 11x4, 3x6) and Siddharth Patidar (38). Red overhauled the target in 13.2 overs to finish on 135 for one.

Earlier, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a magical spell for Income Tax to help thrash Canara Bank by a massive 135 runs at the DY Patil University Ground.

After being asked to bat, Income Tax was well served by a 96-run stand for the second wicket between Vishant More (61: 28b, 8x4, 3x6) and Sheldon Jackson (32). Later, skipper Mahipal Lomror played a brisk knock of 49 off just 21 balls with five sixes and two boundaries. Towards the end, Sumit Kumar played a fine unbeaten knock of 53 off 18 balls with four boundaries and five sixes. Income Tax ended at 244 for five in 20 overs.

In their response, the Canara Bank innings folded without a fight as they were shot out for a mere 109 in 16 overs. The star with the ball was Chahal (4-22), Pradipta Pramanik (2-24) and Sumit Kumar (2-13).

At the D.Y. Patil Stadium, Reliance 1 posted 187 for six in their 20 overs against Jain Irrigation. The key contributors with the bat were Naman Dhir (55: 33b, 8x4, 1x6) and Tilak Verma (40). Jain needed six off the final ball, but could not manage it as they lost by five runs. Jain ended on 182 for eight in their 20 overs. The best bowlers for Reliance 1 were Naman Dhir (2-26), Dev Lakra (2-12) and skipper Piyush Chawla (2-41).

BRIEF SCORES

Group A: Reliance 1 187/6 in 20 overs (Naman Dhir 55, Tilak Verma 40, Shwalik Sharma 30; Arshad Khan 2-27, Mayank Yadav 2-45) bt Jain irrigation 182/8 in 20 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 36, Suraj Shinde 30 n.o., Arshad Khan 40 n.o.; Naman Dhir 2-26, Piyush Chawla 2-41, Dev Lakra 2-12) by 5 runs

Group C: Bank of Baroda 134/8 in 20 overs (Jai Jain 35 n.o., Rohan Kadam 31; Iqbal Abdulla 3-25, Varun Chakravarthy 2-15, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar 2-31) lost to D.Y. Patil Red 135/1 in 13.2 overs (Aman Khan 80 n.o., Siddharth Patidar 38) by nine wickets.

Group C: Income Tax 244/5 in 20 overs (Vishant More 61, Mahipal Lomror 49, Sheldon Jackson 32) bt Canara Bank 109 all out in 16.1 overs (Prerak Mankad 24; Yuzvendra Chahal 4-22, Pradipta Pramanik 2-24, Sumit Kumar 2-13) by 135 runs

Group A: Central Railway 166/8 in 20 overs (Pravin Deshetti 39, Amit Paunikar 26; Shreyas Gopal 4-17) lost to BPCL 171/2 in 14 overs (Manish Pandey 103 n.o., Akhil Herwadkar 33) by eight wickets.

