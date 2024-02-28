DY Patil T20 Cup: Tilak Verma shines; Bhuvi, Krunal, Chakravarthy cast a spell

Mumbai, Feb 28 India’s rising star Tilak Verma starred in Reliance 1's thumping 65-run win over Central Railway at the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup in Nerul on Wednesday.

Verma scored a brilliant unbeaten 91 off 44 balls with four boundaries and eight sixes to help Reliance 1 post 220 for four in their 20 overs. Verma shared a 122-run stand with Shwalik Sharma (56: 36b, 5x4, 1x6) for the fourth wicket.

The chase for Central Railway never took off as they lost wickets regularly. Their innings was stalled at 155 for six in their 20 overs. The hero with the ball was also Verma who picked up 1-16.

In the other encounter in the afternoon at the DY Patil Ground in Talegaon, Aman Khan struck an unbeaten 89 off 49 with 12 boundaries and three sixes to star in DY Patil Red’s seven wicket win over Income Tax.

Asked to bat, Income Tax posted 169 for eight in their 20 overs. For DY Patil Red the best bowlers were India’s T20I heroes Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-30), Varun Chakravarthy (3-31) and skipper Krunal Pandya (2-33).

Thursday is a rest day in the tournament.

