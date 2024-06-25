E-Sports: India’s top athletes to compete in BGMS Season 3 next month

New Delhi, June 25 Nodwin Gaming, South Asia's leading gaming and esports company has announced the highly anticipated third edition of India’s premier E-sports event - BGMI Masters Series (BGMS).

BGMS Season 3 will witness India’s top 24 teams competing in one of the nation’s biggest Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournaments scheduled from July 19 to August 11.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Nodwin Gaming expressed, “Being the biggest E-sports IP in India, BGMS has been a cornerstone of esports action in the country since its inception two years ago. This edition marks a significant milestone for us as BGMS returns to a major sports TV network like Star Sports, for the third time, offering unparalleled visibility to esports talent & associated brands on mainstream television.

"Our team has always strived to deliver top-tier esports experiences and will leave no stone unturned in leveraging our years of expertise in the production and broadcast space to bring the best of the best esports action on television once again. Together, with the incredible team at Star Sports, we are committed to cementing esports’ status as a mainstream sport amongst the masses, and eagerly anticipate an exciting season ahead,” he said.

The tournament has continued its association with TVS Raider, the sporty commuter motorcycle from TVS Motor Company as the Official Mobility Partner, and Philips OneBlade, the male grooming product of Philips India as the competition’s Official Styling Partner.

“We are thrilled to announce the third season in partnership with a plethora of remarkable brands, who share our collective vision to nurture esports talent across the country. The involvement and support of leading brands highlights the growing youth base of this new-age sport, and how BGMS is positioned to reach out and capture the largest market share of this growing audience.” he further added.

The previous season of BGMS garnered a remarkable viewership on the Star Sports Network, underscoring its growing popularity and appeal amongst audiences throughout the nation. As the tournament returns for a third consecutive year on Star Sports, it reaffirms its position as a linchpin of India’s esports calendar.

“Star Sports has always been committed to bringing the best of sports entertainment to its viewers. The rapid rise of esports in the country has made it an exciting addition to our portfolio, tapping into a wide demographic of tech-savvy younger generations,” said Vikram Passi, Head – Marketing, Star Sports Network.

"Having accumulated monumental viewership for the past two seasons, BGMS has not only helped us showcase the best of esports action but also bridge the gap between traditional sports and esports in India. With the invaluable support of NODWIN® Gaming, we look forward to another high-octane season this year, offering unparalleled BGMI action to our viewers," he said.

