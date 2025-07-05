"Each One Reach One": Special Olympics Bharat launches nationwide registration drive

New Delhi [India], July 5 : Special Olympics Bharat (SO Bharat) on Saturday announced the launch of 'Each One Reach One,' a nationwide registration drive aimed at identifying and including more persons with intellectual disabilities under one roof, according to a release from Special Olympics Bharat.

Kicking off across India, this initiative aims to expand the reach of Special Olympics Bharat, providing opportunities for sports training, health initiatives, education and youth development to countless individuals with intellectual disabilities.

SO Bharat has been diligently working to provide opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities in the fields of sports, health, education and youth leadership, the release stated.

This campaign is another step towards fulfilling SO Bharat's aim to create an inclusive and accepting society, helping people from all walks of life cherish their dreams.

"We are incredibly excited to launch 'Each One Reach One,' a vital initiative that represents our commitment to inclusion and empowerment," said Mallika Nadda, President of SO Bharat.

"This drive is an endeavour to reach every potential person with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), giving them the chance to discover their strengths, build confidence and experience the joy of sports, leading to overall personality development. We believe that every individual, regardless of ability, deserves the opportunity to shine," he added.

Due to the efforts of SO Bharat, various athletes have represented India at the World Games, returning with stellar medal counts and making the nation proud. Most recently, in March 2025, SO Bharat athletes displayed exceptional performance at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, winning a total of 33 medals, including 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze.

The "Each One Reach One" registration drive is a crucial step towards realising Special Olympics Bharat's vision of a more inclusive and accepting society. It aims to include more individuals with intellectual disabilities in its roster and help them identify their potential and excel in sports, education and leadership.

