East Bengal FC sign Anwar Ali on five-year deal

Kolkata, Aug 13 After months of legal battles and off-the-pitch drama, East Bengal FC have signed Indian national team defensive mainstay Anwar Ali on a five-year contract on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee from Delhi FC.

Expressing his joy at joining East Bengal FC, Anwar said, “I am honoured and excited to wear the Red & Gold jersey. The reception that I got at the Kolkata Airport was overwhelming and the fans have already shown me a lot of love and support. I want to dedicate the best years of my career to this iconic club and its passionate fans. Every time I take the field, I want to make our fans proud and happy. Joy East Bengal!.”

One of the pillars of the Indian national team’s defence, Anwar has played 22 matches for the Blue Tigers so far since making his international debut in March 2022, winning the Tri-Nation series (2023), the Intercontinental Cup (2023) and the SAFF Championship (2023). The 23-year-old has represented the national team at all age group levels from U-17 to the senior team. He was a vital member of the Indian team that participated in the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017 on home soil.

Anwar rose through the youth set-up of the Minerva Academy before rising to prominence whilst playing for the AIFF’s developmental side in 2017. In the Indian Super League, Anwar has played a total of 46 matches so far since 2021. Besides being one of the finest centre-backs in the country, Anwar has also displayed his knack for scoring on multiple occasions. Anwar not only scored three goals and provided one assist across 26 matches last season, he was also the top scorer for Delhi FC in the 2021 I-League Qualifiers (four goals). In last season’s ISL, Anwar registered four clean sheets, 18 interceptions, 17 tackles, 45 successful duels. 19 successful aerial duels, 9 blocks, 67 recoveries, 52 clearances and 549 successful passes in 16 matches.

East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat commented, “In Anwar, we have got another national team player who will give us much-needed experience at the top level and the quality and physicality in the squad that we are trying to build for the next few years. It’s essential for players to believe in what you are doing as a coach, before joining a new project. I am happy to see how some young players in Indian football have realized this season that Emami East Bengal is the club where they can take the next step in their careers.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor