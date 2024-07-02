East Bengal FC sign full-back Provat Lakra on two-year deal

Kolkata, July 2 East Bengal FC has roped in full-back Provat Lakra on a two-year contract that will run until the end of the 2025-26 season. Lakra joins the Red & Gold Brigade on a free transfer after his contract with Jamshedpur FC expired in May this year.

Provat was part of United Sports Club’s youth system before making his first senior appearance for Southern Samity in 2017. The Kalyani-born defender played the 2017-18 season for Gokulam Kerala FC before making his foray into the Indian Super League and representing NorthEast United FC for the next five seasons. The 26-year-old joined Jamshedpur FC in July last year.

“East Bengal is an institution and the opportunity to represent this iconic club fills me with immense pride. I had good conversations with Coach Cuadrat and I can’t wait to play under him. He gives a lot of confidence to his players and brings the best out of them. I am also very excited to play the derby and I will give my best every time I wear the red-and-gold shirt,” said Lakra to East Bengal’s media team.

A full-back who can play on both wings, Lakra accumulated 1,283 minutes of playing time

across 15 ISL and 3 Kalinga Super Cup matches last season. He played a vital role in helping JFC reach the Kalinga Super Cup semi-finals.

In ISL 2023-24 Lakra registered 30 interceptions, 60 successful duels, 19 successful aerial duels, 3 blocks, 84 recoveries and 26 clearances. He has featured in a total of 51 matches in his ISL career.

“Lakra is an experienced player from Bengal who has made rapid progress during his career. I was thoroughly impressed by his fighting spirit and defensive intensity every time we played against him. From our first conversation he expressed to me his desire of making an impact in a big club and dedicating the best years of his professional career to a project that would encourage him. I am sure he’ll help us a lot during this challenging season,” said East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat.

The player registration is subject to completion of regulatory processes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor