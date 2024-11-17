Ecuador 'ready' for Colombia challenge in World Cup qualifiers: Beccacece
By IANS | Published: November 17, 2024 01:51 PM2024-11-17T13:51:51+5:302024-11-17T13:55:09+5:30
Guayaquil, Nov 17 Ecuador manager Sebastian Beccacece has said that his team will "compete on level terms" with Colombia when the teams meet in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.
Ecuador is currently fifth in the 10-team South American group with 16 points from 11 games, three points behind third-placed Colombia.
Tuesday's clash in the Colombian port city of Barranquilla will provide a chance for both sides to consolidate a place in the automatic qualification zone.
"It's going to be a nice challenge," Beccacece told reporters, as quoted bu Xinhua. "We are going to be well prepared and ready to compete on level terms against a side that is playing very well."
The Argentine, who replaced Spaniard Felix Sanchez as Ecuador's manager in August, pointed out that Colombia has few weaknesses.
"They have in-form forwards and wingers that are dangerous when they attack. In defense, they have players who are strong physically and also technically very sound.
"But we are developing as a team and our players are showing great maturity, despite the fact most of them are very young. We hope to be able to finish off the year with a win against Colombia."
