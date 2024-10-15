Ecuador ready to make history against Uruguay: Beccacece

Quito, Oct 15 Ecuador manager Sebastian Beccacece has backed his players to make history as they bid for a first ever away victory over Uruguay in World Cup qualifiers.

Ecuador are currently fifth in the 10-team South American zone standings with 12 points from nine games, three points behind third-placed Uruguay.

"Ecuador have had a hard time winning (in Uruguay) and we are going there with the hope and expectation of achieving that for the first time," Beccacece said on the eve of the clash in Montevideo.

"It's a nice challenge and a chance to make history. We know that it's going to be difficult and we need to be humble. But we have grown a lot. We have the individual talent and the collective energy to beat any team."

Uruguay are seeking to rebound from a 1-0 defeat to Peru in Lima last Friday while Ecuador are coming off a goalless home draw with Paraguay on Thursday.

Beccacece, who replaced Spaniard Felix Sanchez in August, highlighted the camaraderie in his squad, which he said was growing by the day.

"I'm very happy and proud to have a group of players that is so committed to their national team and to each other," the Argentine said.

The top six teams in the South American group will book an automatic place at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The seventh-ranked side while advance to an intercontinental playoff.

