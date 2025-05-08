Edmund Lalrindika replaces Irfan Yadwad in provisional squad for Thailand friendlies

New Delhi, May 8 Forward Edmund Lalrindika has been named replacement for Irfan Yadwad, who will be unavailable due to an appendix operation, in the 28-member probables squad that will assemble in Kolkata on May 18, to train for the FIFA International window in June.

"Forward Edmund Lalrindika will report to the Senior India National Team camp on May 18, in place of Irfan Yadwad, who will be unavailable due to an appendix operation," the Indian Football team wrote on X.

Lalrindika made his international debut against Kuwait on June 6 in a 0-0 draw. The Mizoram forward also scored four goals and five assists during the 2024-25 season, which saw his I-League club Inter Kashi finish second, one point behind leaders Churchill Brothers.

India are on the preparation path for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Final Round qualifiers, where they are placed in Group C, along with Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Singapore, with the qualifiers being played in a home-and-away round robin format.

The Indian team's next big challenge is against Hong Kong, who they will play away on June 10 at the Kai Tak Sports Park, in Kowloon City. The first two matches in Group C, between India and Bangladesh in Shillong, and between Singapore and Hong Kong, China, in Singapore, ended in stalemates, leaving all four teams with a point apiece.

As part of their preparations for the Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong, India will have a 10-day training camp in Kolkata, before they fly off to Bangkok to play a FIFA International Friendly against Thailand on June 4. The team will subsequently travel to Hong Kong, for their Asian Cup qualifier.

India's 28-member probables for Kolkata camp:

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Vishal Kaith, Gurmeet Singh Chahal, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Rahul Bheke, Konsham Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Thangjam Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Nikhil Prabhu.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Udanta Singh Kumam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Brandon Fernandes.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Head coach: Manolo Marquez.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor