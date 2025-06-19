'Ek maha-yudh': Dhawan, Chahal dressed as kings, leaving netizens to guess their next move 

New Delhi, June 19 Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, known for their entertaining social media presence and off-field friendship, left their followers eagerly anticipating their next move as the former shared an Instagram story in which he and Chahal are dressed up in king-like costumes, sending netizens into overdrive.

A couple of days ago, Dhawan dropped a picture with Chahal on his Instagram, giving fans a cheeky hint that "naya kuch aa raha hai". The post had fans buzzing with guesses — was it a reel, an ad, a quirky project?

Now, Dhawan has added to the intrigue with his new Instagram story, giving followers a sneak peek into what might be coming up. In this latest visual, Dhawan and Chahal, known for their lively friendship and witty personalities, are seen dressed in full royal, king-like costumes - complete with regal styling and grand expressions with a caption, "Ek maha-yudh… par sirf hasi ke liye!"

From fans flooding social media with funny comments and memes to speculations about whether the duo is about to drop another hilarious reel or some creative collaboration - the curiosity is building fast.

Both Dhawan and Chahal are well-loved not only for their cricketing prowess but also for their off-field charm - with their fun, light-hearted content always striking a chord with their audiences.

Dhawan, who made his international debut in 2010, officially announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket in August 2024 after an illustrious cricket career spanning over a decade.

Known for his explosive batting and charismatic presence on and off the field he was an integral part of numerous victories for India across all formats.

In Dhawan’s 13-year-long international career, he played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is scoring 2315, 6793, and 1579 runs respectively in the three formats. Alongside his impeccable international career, Dhawan went on to represent Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Punjab in the Indian Premier League where he played 222 games whilst scoring 6769 runs which included two centuries and 51 half-centuries.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor