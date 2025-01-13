Elite Men's National Boxing Championship: Abhinash's dream run continues as SSCB dominate finals lineup

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 : Abhinash Jamwal's sensational run in the 8th Elite Men's National Boxing Championship reached new heights as he defeated reigning Welterweight champion and seasoned boxer Shiva Thapa in a thrilling semifinal clash, according to a release from Boxing Federation of India.

Jamwal, representing Himachal Pradesh, has been one of the standout performers of the tournament, building momentum with victories over formidable opponents, including 2022 Youth World Champion Vanshaj Kumar earlier in the competition.

Hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, the championship takes place at Invertis University in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, from January 7 to 13, 2025.

The finals will be graced by a distinguished lineup of chief guests, including Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), who will preside over the event alongside Neeraj Singh, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association. Special guests include Olympian Vijender Kumar, World Champion and Arjuna Awardee Sweety Boora, and Bareilly's Mayor, Umesh Gautam.

Meanwhile, team Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) extended their dominance with a stellar performance, securing representation in eight of the ten weight categories for the finals. Highlighting SSCB's individual achievements, former World Youth Champion Sachin Siwach delivered a decisive win over Haryana's Gorish Pujani in the Lightweight (55-60kg) category.

Lakshya Chahar, another performer in the spotlight, beat Mizoram's Malsawmtluanga in the Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) division to book his spot in the final.

Further strengthening SSCB's presence in the finals, Jadumani Singh Mandengbram (Flyweight), Hitesh (Light Middleweight), Deepak (Welterweight), Jugnoo (Cruiserweight), and Vishal (Heavyweight) all secured semifinal wins, ensuring SSCB representation across nearly all weight divisions.

In the Super Heavyweight (90-90+kg) category, Narender of Uttarakhand outclassed SSCB's Gaurav Chauhan in their semifinal bout, setting up a final showdown with Haryana's Anshul Gill. Gill advanced to the final after overcoming Raghav Sharma in another high-stakes clash.

Approximately 300 boxers competed across various weight categories in this week-long tournament, until 20 were left to contest the final. The championship follows the World Boxing Technical and Competition Rules, featuring three three-minute rounds with one-minute rest intervals. The event uses a scoring system of ten points, allowing each state unit to field up to ten boxers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor