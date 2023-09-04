Elite Pro 3x3 Leagues for men and women basketball players to kickstart on Sept 28

Mumbai, Sep 4 The EP3L (Elite Pro 3x3 League), a first-of-its-kind 3x3 basketball league in India will be held from September 28 to October 1, with 16 teams in men's section and six in women's in the fray.

Organised by The Elite Pro Basketball League and the Elite Women's Pro Basketball League, the league will attract the biggest names from the Indian basketball circuit, the organisers claimed in a release on Monday.

The men's league will have a total of 16 teams with a total of six players per team while the women’s league will have 6 teams.

The format of the league will divide the teams into four pools for the men’s league, out of which two each will qualify based on a round-robin to the quarterfinals.

The leaders of the pools will then head into knockout rounds for the coveted trophy. The women's league will be divided into two pools. The top four teams will then compete in knockouts.

Mumbai Stars, Pune Pythons, Jaipur Giants, Kochi Pachers, Chandigarh Conquerors, Hyderabad Hoops, Lucknow Swarm, Chennai Turbos, Punjab Gladiators, Ahmedabad Aces, Delhi Dominators, Bengaluru Stallions, Nagpur Knights, Goa Waves, Surat Diamonds and Eastern Tigers constitute the men’s league, the release said.

The women’s league will include Mumbai Starlets, Delhi Wildcats, Kolkata Victory, Chennai Chargers, Chandigarh Dreams and Bengaluru Blings.

Talking about the league, Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO of The Elite Pro Basketball League and Elite Women's Pro Basketball League, said, “We believe 3x3 basketball will resonate deeply with our people. This format brings a perfect blend of skill, speed, and strategy, captivating both players and spectators alike."

"Our league is not just about competition; it's about fostering a basketball culture, building communities, and nurturing young talent. We aim to inspire the next generation of basketball stars and pave the way for India's presence on the global basketball map,” he added.

All the players will receive a predetermined salary.

The 3x3 basketball features three players in each team as opposed to the five in traditional basketball games. There's only one substitute allowed on the bench in 3x3 basketball, who can enter the game anytime during a dead ball situation by tagging an outgoing player.

