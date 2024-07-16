Elyse Villani 'really passionate' to lead Hobert Hurricanes to WBBL title glory

New Delhi, July 16 Australia cricketer Elyse Villani is gearing up for a standout season in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), determined to turn Hobart Hurricanes into title contenders.

The Hurricanes, despite their success in Tasmania's domestic one-day cricket, have struggled to replicate that dominance in the WBBL, reaching the finals just once in the past seven seasons. Villani, recommitting to the club for another two years, is on a mission to change that narrative.

The Hurricanes' core group has remained largely unchanged, mirroring the team that clinched three consecutive Women’s National Cricket League titles.

However, their WBBL performance has been less consistent, hampered by the presence of international stars and the unique challenges of the 20-over format. Villani, passionate about elevating the Hurricanes' game, believes the team has yet to meet its potential.

"I'm really passionate about looking to make the Hurricanes better," Villani, who has signed a new two-year contract with the club told cricket-com.au. "I feel like we've underperformed for the last couple of years, I feel like we've got a great core list together and it's just a great opportunity to actually change the narrative around the Hurricanes.

"We've already started having some really good conversations around (improving) and I feel like we're really clear on our processes in our 50-over game down here, and it's about trying to get that clarity as much as possible in the T20 game and finding out what our identity is as a Hurricanes team.

"There's obviously a lot more pressure moments, the game's shorter, so you've got to adapt a lot quicker. But we're certainly not shying away from those conversations."

Batting inconsistency was a significant issue for the Hurricanes in WBBL 9, and Villani is determined to lead by example. Despite being the second leading run-scorer for the Hurricanes last season, with 324 runs at a strike rate of 116, she acknowledges there's room for improvement.

"I thought my season was all right, but I feel like I'm capable of more. I want to set the tone at the top of the order, as the captain, it's really important for me to perform first and foremost."

Pre-season efforts have focused on power hitting, an area Villani is keen to enhance. "We've been working on our power hitting, which will put us in great stead both in the T20 competition and for the Tigers. The power-hitting is a big thing, but I'm just managing that as well. There's no point having good power unless you're making good decisions."

Villani spent the winter honing her skills in Hobart after missing out on selections in the WPL auction and The Hundred draft. She, along with several Hurricanes players, will participate in the T20 Max in Brisbane, a vital opportunity to test pre-season improvements. "It's one thing to do it in the nets and on the training track, but any games that you get an opportunity to practice that is paramount to setting yourself up for the season."

As the Hurricanes look to strengthen their squad, they have yet to announce if they will utilise the new signing provision allowing clubs to recruit one overseas player for up to three years outside of the draft. However, securing the first pick in the draft lottery positions them well to acquire top international talent.

Preliminary discussions are underway, with a middle-order batter high on the priority list. "Ultimately, you want to go for the best available talent and also combine that with what's really important for our list needs," Villani said.

