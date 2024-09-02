"Emotional moment to see India flag rising high": India's para-sprinter Preeti Pal after winning two medals at Paris Paralympics

Paris [France], September 2 : Following two medals in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024, Indian para sprinter Preeti Pal has said that it was very emotional moment as she saw Indian flag going up.

Preeti Pal clinched the bronze medal in the 200m T-35 race on Sunday. With this medal, Preeti created history as she became the first-ever Indian woman athlete to win two medals in the track & field event at the Paralympics, or Olympics.

In this event, Preeti registered her personal best as she finished the race in 30.01 seconds.

"I am feeling very proud and happy that I won two medals at the Paralympics...It was a very emotional moment to see the India flag rising high...Paralympic Committee of India, Olympic Gold Quest, Target Olympic Podium Scheme, and Sports Authority of India supported me a lot...I am aiming to win a gold medal for the nation," she told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Preeti bagged the bronze medal in the Women's T35 100m race. She clocked 14.21 seconds, which was also her personal best.

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara clinched India's first gold at the Paris Paralympics after dominating the final of the women's 10m air rifle. She ensured her place at the top of the podium with 249.7 points, which also marked her personal best performance in the event.

Manish Narwal clinched the silver medal after securing 234.9 points in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol. He started the match on a good note, but in the middle, the Indian shooter dropped to the sixth. However, he didn't lose hope and ended the event with a silver medal around his neck.

Francis finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH-1 final.

Athlete Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event with a leap of 2.04m.

Yogesh Kathuniya bagged the eighth medal for team India following his silver medal triumph in the men's Discus Throw F56 final.

Shuttler Nitesh Kumar outplayed Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell to add a second gold to India's medal tally in the men's singles SL3 category.

