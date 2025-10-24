Emotional Sophie Devine proud of team’s growth despite World Cup exit

Navi Mumbai, Oct 24 New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was visibly emotional after her team's exit from the Women's World Cup following a defeat against India at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

Devine will retire from the ODI format on Sunday after New Zealand's final round robin game against England in Visakhapatnam.

"I don't really want to think too much about it because I probably get quite emotional around it," Devine said at the post-match press conference. "But the way those girls went out there today… I'm incredibly proud of where this team's going. When you think about the likes of Izzy (Gaze), Brooke (Halliday), Melie Kerr, Eden Carson, the way that they're starting to really grow into themselves, it certainly makes it easier when I do step away after the next game, not before.

"It is sort of (you feel) a bit like a proud mother, you have been involved in this side at New Zealand cricket for so long that you're so invested. I'm going to go through a few different emotions over the next couple of days, but we'll take time to reflect on that."

It was a must-win encounter for New Zealand against hosts India, but they fell short in both departments. After opting to bowl, they contained India’s openers early on but soon lost their hold on the innings. The DLS-adjusted target of 325 in 44 overs put them on the back foot from the start, and although Halliday and Gaze scored handy half-centuries, New Zealand were unable to keep up with the required rate.

"It's hard. After any (game), you can dissect every single ball," she said. "I thought we were outstanding with the ball in the powerplay. It's always hard when you get a partnership of 200 plus, you're going to be under pressure. I guess for the Indian line-up, they were able to come out and swing pretty freely and take the game on and they probably got a few too many.

"We spoke about things we needed to try and stay as close to the run rate as possible. And it's hard because it jumps so quickly here. So, they're all learnings for us. It's frustrating and it's gutting and it's disappointing to lose any game of cricket, but especially when we still had a chance of making it through to this World Cup's semi-finals."

