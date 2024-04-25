Endrick sparks Palmeiras comeback in Copa Libertadores

Quito, April 25 Real Madrid-bound forward Endrick was on target as Palmeiras recovered from two goals down to clinch a 3-2 away victory over Independiente del Valle in their Copa Libertadores group match on Wednesday.

Kendry Paez and Michael Hoyos gave the Ecuadorian side a 2-0 lead before Endrick headed in an equalizer on the stroke of halftime, reported Xinhua.

Lazaro and Luis Guilherme added second-half goals as the reigning Brazilian Serie A champions secured their second consecutive win in the competition.

"It's always difficult to play here because of the altitude," said Endrick, who will join Real Madrid at the end of the season when he turns 18.

"You cannot press and run all the time. We have to be calm and intelligent. It's obvious that we know that Independiente is a quality side. But we came here to win and now we go back [to Brazil] to think about our next match."

The result leaves Palmeiras top of Group F with seven points from three matches so far, three points ahead of second-placed Independiente.

