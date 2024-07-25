ENG v WI: Don't feel it's necessary to change, says Stokes on naming same playing 11 for 3rd Test

Edgbaston, July 25 England captain Ben Stokes backed his playing XI for the third and final Test against West Indies saying he doesn't feel the need to make any change in the team. England have the upper hand in the series with a 2-0 unassailable lead after registering impressive wins at the Lord's and Trent Bridge respectively. England refrained from giving a recall to Matthew Potts or handing a debut to Dillon Pennington at Edgbaston.

"At the moment we have stuck with the same team because we don't feel it's necessary to change," Stokes said on the eve of the match.

In the ongoing series, England made only one change in the second Test as they brought in Mark Wood in place of retired James Anderson. Wood made a lasting impression with his sheer pace that left the West Indies batters clueless.

"When you look at the guys we've got playing at the moment, with Woody being the standout because of how he bowls, it's very unlikely we'll get the remaining Tests out of him because of how hard it is on his body," said Stokes.

"Even though we've got a decent break to the next series, fast bowling is very hard so naturally we may see a change in the bowling line-up. It's not required yet.

However, Stokes said despite not getting a match Pottsy and Dillon will gain experience with the squad. "It's tough to not play, but for Pottsy and Dillon it's great for them to be in the squad."

In the second Test at Trent Bridge, England secured a 241-run victory, with Wood delivering the fastest over ever recorded by an England bowler in a home Test, reaching speeds of over 97mph at one point. Despite struggling with cramps in Nottingham, Wood has been declared fit to play in the upcoming match at Edgbaston.

Although he took only two wickets at Trent Bridge, Stokes praised his Durham teammate for the "electric" atmosphere he brings to a Test match. During West Indies' second innings, a Wood bouncer struck Kevin Sinclair, fracturing the spinner's forearm and ruling him out of the third Test.

"The whole game changes. When his name gets read out, the whole crowd is up, then when the speeds are on the big screen, everyone gets going. Woody is always looking up at the screen as well to see what he's clocking," he said.

"He's got the heart of a lion. He runs in spell after spell, ball after ball. Although he didn't get the rewards he wanted last week, he knows he affects the game in more than just wickets. That showed last week. I think someone will pay this summer, either West Indies this game or Sri Lanka," the all-rounder added.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who missed the second Test due to illness, rejoins the West Indies' 12-man squad in Sinclair's absence while Akeem Jordan is named as a replacement for pacer Shamar Joseph, who is down with the flu.

"It's all about fighting. If we continue to create that sort of attitude around this team, there will be growth. That's what we're after," said West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

The third Test between England and West Indies will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor