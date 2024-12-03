England and New Zealand lose three WTC points each for slow over-rate in Christchurch Test

Christchurch, Dec 3 England and New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Test in Christchurch. Both teams have been fined 15 per cent of their match fees and penalised three World Test Championship (WTC) competition points, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

"David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after both Ben Stokes and Tom Latham’s sides were ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a statement.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

Both captains pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Rod Tucker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth official Kim Cotton levelled the charges.

England won the first Test by eight wickets and dented New Zealand's chances of playing their second WTC final. While England are already out of contention of reaching next year's final despite the impressive eight-wicket triumph at Hagley Oval, the loss in competition points is a major blow to New Zealand who drop from equal fourth to outright fifth on the standings as a result.

New Zealand now have a points percentage (PCT) of 47.92 percent and can only move as high as 55.36 percent with victories from their remaining two fixtures against England.

It means the inaugural World Test Championship winners face a tough ask to qualify for next year's one-off Test in June 2025, with two wins against England and several other results also needing to go their way if they are to reach the Lord's decider.

Currently, India lead the charts with 61.11 PCT while South Africa's win over Sri Lanka in the first Test elevated them to the second spot behind Australia with 59.26 PCT and 57.69 PCT, respectively.

