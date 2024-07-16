England football fraternity reacts to Gareth Southgate’s resignation

New Delhi, July 16 Gareth Southgate’s tenure will always be remembered fondly. Although the team did not win any trophy under his tenure, he built an identity in the team and made them a force to be reckoned with taking them to two European Championship finals.

Following the news of his resignation, legends of the game thanked the gaffer for his ‘incredible time’ as the Three Lions’ boss.

“He has achieved incredible things on the pitch, but he has also achieved incredible things off the pitch. How difficult it is to manage the politics of England, the media, the club-versus-country rivalries which existed - he has removed a lot of those barriers," said Gary Neville on Sky Sports.

It’s been a great ride for all involved over the last eight years. Two finals, semi final & a quarter final in Gareth Southgate’s four tournaments is a very tough act to follow!" wrote Jamie Carragher on X.

“Wishing Gareth Southgate all the very best in the future. He brought pride, respect and a togetherness to @England that we hadn’t seen for a long time. He was close, very close to footballing immortality and he always did the job with humility, decency and dignity. Thank you, Gareth,” tweeted Gary Lineker.

"He was close, very close to footballing immortality and he always did the job with humility, decency and dignity. Thank you, Gareth." "Thank you boss. You wasn't just one of our most successful managers but you also did it with elegance. Congratulations to you and your staff," wrote David Beckham on Instagram.

The president of the England Football Association, Prince Williams also took the time to thank Southgate on a personal level.

“Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the @FA, but as an @England fan. Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024. Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny. And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved,” wrote Prince Willimas on X.

Southgate joined the coaching role in the England men’s national team in 2016 after the side had been defeated by Iceland in the Round of 16 of the 2016 Euros. Over eight years and 102 games in charge, Southgate will be leaving with his head held high having taken the team to two European finals and the 2018 FIFA WC semi-final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor