England have created a cult around the way they play and talk, lot of it is nonsense: Vaughan

New Delhi, Jan 7 Former England captain Michael Vaughan has launched a fierce critique of the current England setup, accusing the side of developing a “cult” mindset and warning that sweeping changes may be unavoidable following another faltering Ashes campaign.

Pressure is mounting on captain Ben Stokes, head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director of cricket Rob Key as England edge towards defeat in the Sydney Test, a result that would see the series conclude 4-1 in Australia’s favour. England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Richard Gould has arrived in Sydney, with reports in The Telegraph indicating a formal review of the tour has already begun as the final match unfolds.

The veteran believes that England’s much-lauded Bazball philosophy, while entertaining at times, had fallen short when it mattered most.

“We know at the end of Ashes tours, particularly when you’ve had two goes at trying to win the Ashes, generally, personnel does change. If this management carries on, they clearly have to carry on and change. They have to change the culture around the group — they seem to have created a cult around the way this team play and talk. A lot of it is nonsense. That has to change,” Vaughan said on Fox Cricket.

“They haven’t won a big, big series, home and away. This team has won in Pakistan, they’ve won in New Zealand, but you don’t get remembered for winning in those countries,” he added.

Vaughan also highlighted England’s failure to exploit Australia’s injury troubles as a major missed opportunity. Australia have been without Josh Hazlewood for the entire series, while captain Pat Cummins has featured in just one Test.

“There’s a frustration with not just ex-England players but also the ex-Aussie players. We generally all felt this England side, with the talent that they have, led by Ben and Baz, had a great opportunity here in Australia. This was a chance for England, and they haven’t taken it,” Vaughan said.

“The preparation has been very poor, their stubbornness in the way they play has been very poor, they haven’t accepted you need to go up and down the gears in Test match cricket, and obviously their bowling has been found wanting, and the one thing I never thought I’d say, Ben Stokes’ tactics haven’t been quite right on this trip either,” he added.

The criticism adds to growing scrutiny of England’s leadership and direction as the Ashes draw to a close with familiar questions lingering over strategy, selection and long-term planning.

